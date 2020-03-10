RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 03, 2020 TO MARCH 09, 2020

Paris – March 10, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between March 03 and March 09, 2020:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction

date Identification code of financial instrument Market

(MIC Code) Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 03/03/2020

03/04/2020

03/05/2020

03/06/2020

03/09/2020

03/09/2020

03/09/2020

03/09/2020 FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964 XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

CHIX

TRQX

BATE 96,243

81,200

94,804

116,000

172,126

1,148

228

498 27.22

27.17

26.48

25.15

22.69

23.18

23.09

23.09 TOTAL 562,247 25.26

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:

– On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/03/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-03-mars-au-09-mars_2020.pdf













Attachment