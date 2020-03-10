Octopus Titan VCT plc

10 March 2020

Net asset value and Dividend declaration

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that as at 31 December 2019 the unaudited NAV of the Company was 95.2 pence per share.

To take account of the Coronavirus outbreak, which has arisen since the 31 December 2019, the Board have reviewed the portfolio at 10th March 2020 and decided that the current NAV is 93.8 pence per share which will be used for the allotment on 11 March 2020. This reflects a 25% discount to the equity valuations as at 31 December 2019, for the travel companies in the portfolio.

The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 3.0p per share the period ended 31 December 2019. The record date for the dividend is 24 April 2020 and the payment date is 7 May 2020. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani,

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3935 3520