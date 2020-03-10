► Lanifibranor: Confirmation of the publication of the results of the Phase IIb NATIVE clinical study evaluating lanifibranor in NASH in H1 2020 following the completion of patient recruitment
► Odiparcil: Publication of the positive results of the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study evaluating odiparcil in MPS VI
► ABBV-157: Enrollment of the first psoriasis patient in the clinical study led by AbbVie and receipt of a €3.5 m milestone payment earlier than expected
► Extension of cash runway until the end of Q2 2021
Daix (France), March 10, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today reported its full-year results for 2019.
Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, stated: “In 2019, we have made significant progress in our most advanced programs for the treatment of NASH and MPS VI, and in the area of autoimmune diseases with our partner AbbVie. In NASH, we have completed patient enrollment in the Phase IIb clinical study and obtained ‘Fast Track’ designation for lanifibranor from the FDA, giving us the opportunity to accelerate its development. Regarding MPS VI, the receipt of 'rare pediatric disease' status for odiparcil in this indication and the publication of positive results from the Phase IIa clinical study enable us to continue the clinical development of odiparcil with confidence. Our partnership with AbbVie has successfully progressed with the early enrollment of the first psoriasis patient in the clinical study with ABBV-157, triggering a milestone payment of €3.5 million. Thanks in particular to the support of our principal investors, we have strengthened our financial resources and extended our cash runway until the end of the second quarter of 2021. Building on the various clinical advances and our strong cash position, we look forward to 2020 with confidence and focus on the next key milestone: the publication of the results of the Phase IIb clinical study with lanifibranor in NASH.”
Key financial results
Inventiva’s key financial figures for its 2019 full-year results are as follows:
As at December 31, 2019, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €35.8 million, compared to €35.3 million at September 30, 2019 and €56.7 million at December 31, 2018.
In 2019, Inventiva's revenues more than doubled, reaching €7.0 million, compared to €3.2 million in 2018.
Other recurring operating revenues amounted to €4.3 million in 2019, versus €4.9 million in 2018, down 11.5%, due to the inclusion of amended declarations relating to the research tax credit in 2018, which constitute the majority of these other recurring operating revenues.
R&D expenses amounted to €33.8 million in 2019, versus €31.6 million in 2018, up 7%. This increase is due to the evolution of the R&D expenses mainly dedicated to the development of lanifibranor in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and of odiparcil in the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI (MPS VI).
General and administrative expenses remained stable in 2019 at €6.1 million, compared to €6.0 million in 2018.
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses amounted to - €1.5 million in 2019, compared to - €3.4 million in 2018. This evolution mainly reflects the €1.2 million charge related to the redundancy plan (Plan de Sauvegarde de l’Emploi, PSE), which was implemented following termination of the systemic sclerosis (SSc) program in February 2019 due to the Phase IIa FASST (For A Systemic Sclerosis Treatment) clinical study missing its primary endpoint. Moreover, in 2018, Inventiva had recorded a provision for risk relating to the ongoing tax audit, as well as advisory expenses related to fundraising activities.
Accordingly, Inventiva’s net loss came to - €30.2 million in 2019, compared with a loss of - €33.6 million in 2018.
The following table presents Inventiva’s income statement, prepared in accordance with IFRS, for the 2019 financial year, with comparatives for the 2018 financial year:
|(in thousands of euros, except share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
2019
|December 31, 2018
|Revenues
|6,998
|3,197
|Other income
|4,293
|4,853
|Research and development expenses
|(33,791)
|(31,638)
|Marketing – business development expenses
|(249)
|(225)
|General and administrative expenses
|(6,088)
|(6,045)
|Other operating income (expenses)
|(1,475)
|(3,395)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(30,312)
|(33,253)
|Financial income
|175
|142
|Financial expenses
|(81)
|(253)
|Financial income (loss)
|93
|(111)
|Income tax
|-
|(253)
|Net loss for the period
|(30,218)
|(33,617)
|Basic / diluted loss per share (euros/share)
|(1.28)
|(1.64)
|Weighted average number of outstanding shares used for computing basic/diluted loss per share
|23,519,897
|20,540,979
Main areas of progress in the R&D portfolio
Lanifibranor in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
Odiparcil in mucopolysaccharidosis type VI (MPS VI)
Partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim
Other significant milestones
Next key milestones expected
Next investor conferences
Next scientific conferences
Conference call
The presentation accompanying this conference call will be available on Inventiva’s website from 6:15 pm (Paris time) onwards in the “Investors” – “Financial results” section and can be followed live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tq3vwt6s
A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available from 10:00 pm (Paris time) onwards today at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology.
Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates – lanifibranor and odiparcil – in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and mucopolysaccharidosis (“MPS”), respectively, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.
Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.
Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. A Phase I/II clinical study in children with MPS VI is currently under preparation following the positive results of the Phase IIa clinical study in adult MPS VI patients published at the end of 2019.
In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic partnership with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development phase of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration entitles Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from this partnership.
The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology a well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, around 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: IVA – ISIN: FR0013233012). www.inventivapharma.com
Important Notice
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to the clinical development plans, business and regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance of Inventiva and of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will” and “continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Universal Reference Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on February 7, 2020 under n° D.20-0038 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.
Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.
