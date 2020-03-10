New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588370/?utm_source=GNW

09 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global transmission electron microscope market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing 3d analysis needs, from advanced materials to bio-samples.In addition, development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes is anticipated to boost the growth of the global transmission electron microscope market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global transmission electron microscope market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Material Science



• Life Science



• Nanotechnology



• Semiconductor



• Others



End-user:

• Industries



• Academic Institutes



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global transmission electron microscope market growth

This study identifies development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes as the prime reasons driving the global transmission electron microscope market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global transmission electron microscope market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global transmission electron microscope market, including some of the vendors such as Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co., Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Metrology NV, Nion Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

