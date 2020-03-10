TORONTO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas G. Larsen (the “Acquiror”) announces that on March 9, 2020, a joint actor acquired 300,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Eloro Resources Ltd. (“Eloro”) on the TSX Venture Exchange market at a price of $0.24 per Common Share.



Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned directly and indirectly and or controlled 5,307,164 Common Shares of Eloro and 276,250 warrants (exerciseable into 276,250 additional Common Shares), representing 5,583,414 Common Shares or approximately 14.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Eloro, on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the 276,250 warrants. Immediately after the Acquisition, the Acquiror owns directly and indirectly and or controls 5,607,164 Common Shares and 276,250 warrants (exerciseable into 276,250 additional Common Shares), representing 5,883,414 Common Shares or approximately 14.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Eloro, on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the 276,250 warrants. The Acquirer previously filed an Early Warning Report on November 26, 2019 and the Early Warning Report filed by the Acquiror on March 10, 2020, reports an increase of greater than 2% in his holdings (owned directly, indirectly and/or controlled) than what was reported in the November 26, 2019 filing.

The Eloro common shares were acquired for investment purposes and the right has been reserved to acquire additional securities of Eloro. Depending upon an evaluation of the business, prospects and financial condition of Eloro, the market for Eloro’s securities, general economic and tax conditions and other factors, the Acquiror and/or joint actors may acquire more securities of Eloro and/or may sell holdings of Eloro securities. Further details regarding the early warning report may be obtained from an Early Warning Report filed in respect of this transaction under Eloro’s profile on www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact Jorge Estepa, Vice-President of Eloro Resources Ltd., at (416) 868-9168.

The statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statements.