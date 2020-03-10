New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Nitrate Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03506489/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global potassium nitrate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for potassium nitrate-based fertilizers.In addition, growing use of fungicides is anticipated to boost the growth of the global potassium nitrate market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global potassium nitrate market is segmented as below:

End-Users:

• Agriculture



• General Industries



• Pharmaceutical



• Food And Beverage



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global potassium nitrate market growth

This study identifies growing use of fungicides as the prime reasons driving the global potassium nitrate market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global potassium nitrate market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global potassium nitrate market, including some of the vendors such as Anish Chemicals, Arab Potash Co., Arihant Bio Fertichem Pvt. Ltd., Haifa Group., Jiangxi Longwell Industrial Co. Ltd., Migao Corp., Ram Shree Chemicals, SQM SA, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd. and Yara International ASA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

