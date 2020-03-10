Ramsey, NJ, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the ISA International Sign Expo in Orlando, Florida, April 2 - 4.

Konica Minolta will showcase its range of wide-format products developed to serve sign making and graphics printing applications. Specifically, the AccurioWide 200 and AccurioWide 160 hybrid UV LED wide format inkjet printers that allow for printing on a wide variety of rigid and flexible substrates. This includes thin heat-sensitive styrene, foils and laminates, coated paper, PET, fluted polypropylene, soft boards and industrial film. The option to layer printing with color and white ink will give print service providers the option to create backlit signage with a high-quality look and vibrant colors.

The Konica Minolta AccurioWide 200 and 160 hybrid wide-format printers provide opportunity for those looking to expand their wide-format and sign business. The versatility of UV LED ink opens new markets for special and industrial printing with the ability to print unique sign and display jobs – or other applications such as small, 3D objects. The AccurioWide products also excel at printing on rigid and flexible substrates from 0.04 up to 1.77 inches. Loading media is a smooth and accurate process thanks to automated features of the media registration bar and the head height adjustment. The AccurioWide’s four-zoned vacuum system delivers equal or variable suction to ensure flawless media transport.

The instant drying time of the UV LED inks increases productivity and return on investment through time saved, allowing users to stack, cut or ship immediately. Other benefits include high image quality of up to 1440 dpi, low-ink consumption per sq. ft., Konica Minolta 1024i print head technology and powerful AccurioPro WideDirector workflow software.

For flatbed routing, creasing and cutting to complement the AccurioWide printers, the Colex Sharp Cut SX1732 flatbed cutter will also be on display. This product includes a fixed knife, oscillating knife and router, allowing for a multitude of applications for sign makers. Optional add-on tools are available to allow customers to customize the cutter to suit their specific needs and workflow.

“We know quality and cost are top of mind when evaluating technology, and we designed the AccurioWide series with its users’ greatest needs at the forefront. Our customers continue to marvel at the products’ unbelievable flexibility and capability to handle a wide variety of specialty applications,” said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “For sign makers and print service providers looking to expand their options, our wide-format production printers are the latest in hybrid UV LED inkjet technology – the perfect fit for anyone looking towards innovation, and we look forward to engaging with the audience at ISA to discuss their applications and ideas.”

About Konica Minolta

