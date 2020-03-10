New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03360083/?utm_source=GNW

59 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. Our reports on global residential solar energy storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising energy costs.In addition, increasing green construction spending and zero energy home is anticipated to boost the growth of the global residential solar energy storage market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global residential solar energy storage market is segmented as below:

Type:

• Li-ion Batteries



• Lead Acid Batteries



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global residential solar energy storage market growth

This study identifies increasing green construction spending and zero energy home as the prime reasons driving the global residential solar energy storage market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global residential solar energy storage market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global residential solar energy storage market, including some of the vendors such as East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., LG Chem Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., redT energy Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. and TOTAL SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

