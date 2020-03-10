LOVELAND, Colo., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and Real Estate Services (IRES), a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service (MLS) that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Logan and Morgan Counties and also holds partnerships with other regional MLS services to expand access across the state, today announced CEO Lauren Hansen has agreed to a two-year deal to remain in her current position.

“As an organization, IRES has been fortunate to have been led by Lauren since its founding in 1996, and we are grateful for her continued service over the next 24 months as we manage through market changes affecting not only IRES but the MLS landscape across Colorado’s rapidly changing real estate market,” said Chris Hardy, chairman of the IRES board of managers.

Hansen has served as IRES’ CEO since the company’s founding in 1996. Her previous experience includes a decade working as the executive officer of the Estes Park Board of Realtors and as the executive director for Tri-City Services, which eventually merged into IRES under Hansen’s leadership. She guided IRES through the transition from a national MLS provider to a custom-designed system that launched to serve REALTORS® throughout Colorado in 2001.

“As technology and real estate services in Colorado continue to evolve and grow, a new wave of leadership is emerging, and I’m excited to work with these individuals to continue to shape the future of real estate in the Centennial State,” said Hansen. “It has been a privilege to dedicate nearly 40 years of my professional life to the real estate sector. We now have an exciting opportunity to creatively collaborate on new solutions aimed at better serving our customers and theirs — Colorado home buyers and sellers — and I’m excited to do precisely that.”

The IRES MLS database, IRESis, currently provides extensive property listing and sales information to more than 7,000 brokers, appraisers and their support staff along the Front Range of Colorado. Additionally, IRES launched ColoProperty.com in 1998 to feature available properties directly to the public. The website displays detailed listing information, multiple photos, maps and virtual tours to thousands of unique visitors each day.

For more information about IRES, please visit ires-net.com.

About IRES MLS

Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) was formed in 1996 as the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for northern Colorado by five Boards and Associations of REALTORS® in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud. In addition to these five Boards and Associations, IRES is the MLS provider for the Estes Park Board of REALTORS® and Logan County Board of REALTORS®. ColoProperty.com® for consumers is owned and operated by IRES. Its office is centrally located in Loveland, Colo.

