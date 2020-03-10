New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Flavors Market is forecast to reach USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The artificial flavors or the synthetic flavors are the high performance edible or non-edible additives composed of synthetic or manmade proprietary chemical formulas owned by the flavor companies that create those formulas. Chemists or flavorists from different flavor manufacturing companies who make the synthetic formulas try to innovate unique flavors with distinctive odors or tastes. The unique formulations are kept top secret by the manufacturing companies and are typically used in the process of numerous product line-ups. The global artificial flavors market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the artificial flavors in various edible & non-edible applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the food scent & coloring agents and high demand for new kinds of tastes with the enormous innovation in the flavorings agents are expected to drive the growth for the food flavor market.
Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the fastest rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027. North America is expected to hold a significant position in the market due to a vast usage of the synthetic flavors in the beverage applications. The United States has the highest number of market players, while China has the highest market share worldwide.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global artificial flavors market on the basis of the applications, form factor, type, End-Use, and region:
Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Form Factor Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
