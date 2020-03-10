ROSEMONT, Ill., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many women, wearing a weave or extensions is a great way to switch up their hairstyle, adding length, volume and even color. However, while these hairstyles offer a range of possibilities, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say wearing them can damage your natural hair and even cause hair loss if proper precautions and care are not taken.
“Because a weave or extensions often require women to wear their natural hair tightly pulled, this can be tough on hair,” says board-certified dermatologist Shani Francis, MD, MBA, FAAD. “The constant pulling can cause strands of hair to break or fall out, and it could damage your hair follicles. Once the hair follicles are damaged, your hair cannot grow back, leading to permanent hair loss. Fortunately, women can help avoid these issues by taking a few precautions before, during and after wearing these styles.”
To prevent hair damage from a weave or extensions, Dr. Francis recommends the following tips:
“Remember, how you style your hair and the products you use can go a long way in maintaining healthy hair,” says Dr. Francis. “If you have questions about caring for your hair or are concerned about hair loss, see a board-certified dermatologist, as the sooner an issue is addressed, the better your results.”
