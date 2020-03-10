New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asphalt Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02051537/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global asphalt market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for waterproofing.In addition, increasing adoption of modified asphalt is anticipated to boost the growth of the global asphalt market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global asphalt market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Roadways



• Waterproofing



• Recreation



• Others



End-User:

• Non-residential Construction



• Residential Construction



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global asphalt market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of modified asphalt as the prime reasons driving the global asphalt market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global asphalt market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global asphalt market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA and United Refining Co. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

