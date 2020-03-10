NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Havas Media Group North America announces that it has partnered with Tastemade , in a first-of-its-kind effort to help brands reach millennial and millennial-minded audiences by way of the most effective and meaningful programming and distribution methods. This collaboration, which commences immediately, will afford Havas Media Group clients first-look access to Tastemade’s highly sought-after original content formats, media, and sponsorships across their streaming television network, Instagram, Facebook, Snap, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok platforms.



“Combining Tastemade’s digital-first programming knowledge with Havas Media’s expertise will allow us to curate more meaningful media experiences, driving even better results for our clients,” said Colin Kinsella, CEO, Havas Media Group North America. “By entering into the planning phase of the buying process, we can develop more seamless integrations that become more memorable content.”

A lifestyle powerhouse, Tastemade produces hundreds of hours of Food, Travel, and Home & Design content using a multi-platform approach. Launched in mid-2018, Tastemade’s streaming television network , has quickly rose to prominence in the OTT/CTV space, reaching 65M+ households with long-form original series and documentaries. Havas Media Group’s diverse client roster will have first-look access to this content, driving strong engagement in a quality, brand-safe environment.

“Purposeful storytelling is essential in building meaningful relationships between brands and their consumers, and Tastemade takes a dynamic approach to engage consumers on every platform that matters to them,” said Jeff Imberman, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships at Tastemade. “We're excited to be partnering with Havas Media Group, offering first-look access to Tastemade's original content and our highly engaged audience of more than 250 million monthly active viewers per month to their impressive roster of clientele."

1800® Tequila and Jose Cuervo® will be among the first brands to benefit from the partnership, with integrations beginning in Q2.

About Havas Media Group

At Havas Media Group, which consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media, we believe that more meaningful media can help build more meaningful brands. We’re home to more than 10,000 specialists and are the most dynamic and advanced in their markets. With offices in 144 countries worldwide, our teams also offer best-in-class services in the fields of programmatic buying, mobile, data consulting, performance marketing, out of home and geolocal, and social media.

For more information, visit havasmedia.com or follow Havas Media on Twitter (@HavasMediaUSA).

About Tastemade

Tastemade is a modern media company inspiring the taste of a generation through entertainment, experiences, and commerce. The company creates award-winning video programming in Food, Travel, and Home & Design, which appears on all major digital, mobile, and streaming OTT platforms. The company reaches a global audience of over 250 million monthly active viewers, streaming 2.5 billion views, and has built an engaged, passionate, global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards for its innovative video programming, including two James Beard Awards. Based in Santa Monica, CA, Tastemade is funded by Redpoint Ventures, Raine Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.tastemade.com .

