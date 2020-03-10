Sugar Land, TX, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond AdvanEdge highlights two top associates this month, shedding light on what’s to come from the award-winning Houston based firm.



Derick Maduka, a first-generation Nigerian American earned his spot on the Diamond AdvanEdge ‘Platinum Cut Chart’ this year. The young entrepreneur takes pride in being a lifelong student.

Derick received his Master’s degree from the University of Houston in Bio Chemistry. While a student at U of H, he embarked on his first entrepreneurial start up. He and a fellow student developed, built and successfully launched a community help-based app which, as Derick explains it, paid the rent and helped him get through college.

He says,

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mind. After experiencing the thrill of successfully launching a business in college, I continue to chase that excitement in a new business venture. Seeing the management staff’s vision for the future of the Diamond AdvanEdge is inspiring. I’m excited to be a part of what’s to come.”

Another emerging industry leader highlighted on Diamond AdvanEdge’s ‘Platinum Cut Chart’ is Marc Chambers. Marc is an athlete and sports guru. He says the lessons he’s learned on the basketball court have shaped him into the leader and entrepreneur he is today. Most specifically, he points to the work ethic learned in the sporting arena, competition, teamwork and letting go of the fear of failure as some of the most important lessons he carries with him.

Director, Diamante Williams explains how the two complement each other, pulling strengths from each of them to build a strong internal structure.

“Marc’s core strength comes from the corporate development side. He’s an excellent influence and his character draws people in. Marc manages one of the largest teams in my office. He is a remarkable leader and will be wildly successful because of it. Derick is a numbers guy. Business strategy, office management and cultural diversity are his strengths. The pair complement each other so harmoniously, it’s no wonder we’ve seen an increase in productivity over the last few months.”

The two have steep goals for the upcoming months, both preparing for an independent launch to a new city, marking the 13th and 14th branch locations for Diamond AdvanEdge.

