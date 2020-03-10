New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Controller IC market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0922793/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global touch controller ic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of electronic devices.In addition, emerging flexible displays is anticipated to boost the growth of the global touch controller ic market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global touch controller ic market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Automotive



• Smartphones



• ATMs



• Interactive Displays



• Smart Watches



• Smart Bands



• Tablets



• Interactive Kiosks



Technology:

• Resistive Touchscreen



• Capacitive Touchscreen



• In-cell Technology



• On-cell Technology



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global touch controller ic market growth

This study identifies emerging flexible displays as the prime reasons driving the global touch controller ic market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global touch controller ic market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global touch controller ic market, including some of the vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Synaptics Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

