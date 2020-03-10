Woburn, MA, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced that nationally known speaker and real estate veteran, Rick DeLuca, has joined the company as Regional Director for Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Hawaii and California.

DeLuca began his career as a part-time agent, advancing to full-time, then to management and eventually to become the owner of an independent real estate company growing it from 34 to 192 agents. He was named both Salesman of the Year and REALTOR® of the Year for Nevada. He served as National President of the REALTORS® National Marketing Institute.

DeLuca sold the company and began his career as a renowned trainer travelling to all 50 states and several international events and was nominated as National Trainer of the Year.

DeLuca will spearhead EXIT Realty’s aggressive growth throughout the U.S. Pacific coast, Nevada and Hawaii. “After more than forty years in this industry, I’ve seen every business model that’s been offered to agents and owners,” he said. “EXIT Realty’s truly unique business model focused on ‘helping you grow’ aligns with my core values. I truly believe the experience I’ve gained all these years has prepared me for the most exciting journey of my career.”

“Rick’s expertise and the calibre of individual he is speaks for itself,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “We are thrilled to have him be a part of our leadership team.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

Attachment

Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com