New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Calcium Carbonate market is forecast to reach USD 34.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium carbonate is medicinally used as a dietary supplement when the amount of calcium in the body is not enough. It is needed in the body for healthy bones, nervous systems, muscles, and heart. It is also used as an antacid to relieve acid indigestion, heartburn, and upset stomach.
The increase in the development of infrastructure is propelling the demand for the calcium carbonate market. An increase in the automobile industry is also creating a demand for calcium carbonate as a raw material. The market demand is growing because of the versatile application of the product in nanowire, plastics, and coatings of alloys. Calcium carbonate is used for imaging purposes, catalytic applications, and in drug delivery loading of hydrophilic protein drugs.
However, side effects, such as swelling on face, skin rashes, unusual weakness, vomiting, loss of appetite, and nausea, are restraining the demand of the market.
The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold the largest market share in the calcium carbonate market in 2018. The boom in the construction activities in the region, growth in the economic activities, and new investment opportunities in the emerging nations are propelling the demand for the market. China has the largest forest reserve, which results in the largest pulp and paper industry, thus driving the demand for the market. The market is modern and is highly mechanized, and the labor is cheap in the region.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Calcium Carbonate market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
