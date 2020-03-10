On track to announce topline data in second half of 2020 from Phase 3 EMERGE™ efficacy trial evaluating STS101 for the acute treatment of migraine

Company well-capitalized with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $117.9 million at the end of 2019, providing runway through planned STS101 NDA filing by the end of 2021



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and summarized recent business results.

“In 2019, the Satsuma team made significant progress toward its goal of delivering STS101, a compact, simple-to-use, self-administered, and non-injectable DHE (or dihydroergotamine) product, as a differentiated treatment option for people with migraine,” commented John Kollins, Satsuma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve established a strong foundation for our business and in 2020 we plan to advance Phase 3 development of STS101 and begin preparing for an NDA filing by the end of 2021 and subsequent STS101 commercial introduction.

Business Update and FY 2019 Highlights

STS101 EMERGE Phase 3 efficacy trial update Satsuma expects to report topline data for the EMERGE trial in the second half of 2020. The EMERGE trial, which Satsuma believes is the largest-ever clinical trial undertaken with any DHE product, is a double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial in approximately 1,140 patients. EMERGE is designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of STS101 in treating a single migraine attack and is highly powered on its two co-primary endpoints: freedom from pain (>99% power) and freedom from most-bothersome-symptom (from among photophobia, phonophobia or nausea) (>95% power) at two hours after administration of study medication. In addition, EMERGE is designed to prospectively evaluate a number of secondary endpoints and the performance of STS101 in patient subgroups that could enhance its differentiated clinical profile.



The EMERGE trial is the first of two Phase 3 trials Satsuma plans to complete to support registration of STS101. Satsuma plans to initiate in the third quarter of 2020 an open-label, Phase 3 safety trial of STS101 in at least 150 episodic migraine patients, which will treat their migraines with STS101 on an as-needed basis for six months, with a possible 50 patients treated for an additional six months.



STS101 Phase 1 clinical trial results presented in July at the American Headache Society’s Annual Scientific meeting and subsequently published in its official peer-reviewed journal, HEADACHE: The Journal of Head and Face Pain The STS101 Phase 1 trial was an open-label, two-part, active-controlled, three-period crossover study designed to investigate and compare the safety and pharmacokinetics of STS101, DHE liquid nasal spray (Migranal ® ), and intramuscular (IM) DHE injection in healthy subjects.



Study authors concluded that STS101 showed a favorable tolerability profile and was rapidly absorbed, achieving DHE plasma concentrations comparable to IM DHE and exceeding Migranal. Based on data from this study and results from other clinical studies with DHE (including injected, liquid nasal spray, and orally inhaled DHE dosage forms), the authors posited that STS101 is anticipated to demonstrate rapid pain relief, improvement in patient function, and excellent 2-hour and sustained pain freedom rates.



Two STS101 posters presented by Satsuma at the 19th Congress of the International Headache Society comparing the PK of STS101 with other DHE formulations and demonstrating the consistent and robust delivery performance of STS101 These posters are available for download on the Publications section of the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals website ( www.satsumarx.com/publications/ ).



Financing activities and corporate update

2019 financing activities raised approximately $153 million: In April 2019, Satsuma closed a $62 million Series B preferred financing. In September and October 2019, Satsuma raised nearly $91 million in aggregate gross proceeds in its initial public offering, which resulted in the Company’s shares being listed on the Nasdaq Global Market.



Expanded leadership team, bolstering financial and commercial management functions and corporate governance: In May 2019, Satsuma appointed Elisabeth Sandoval to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sandoval brings to Satsuma extensive drug product commercialization experience, as well as leadership and strategic skills in the migraine field. Ms. Sandoval most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy for Alder Biopharmaceuticals (acquired in 2019 by Lundbeck), which recently received FDA approval for eptinezumab, a novel therapeutic antibody for the preventive treatment of migraine, and previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals. In February 2019, Tom O’Neil joined Satsuma as its Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Mr. O’Neil was Chief Financial Officer at Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Since entering the biopharmaceutical industry in 1999, Mr. O’Neil has served in C-level and other management roles in multiple public and private biopharmaceutical companies. He brings to Satsuma a wealth of relevant finance and operations experience, including leading successful initial public offering and private equity transaction initiatives. In March 2020, Rob Janosky joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Janosky’s experience in the biopharmaceutical industry spans more than 25 years, and includes successfully creating partnerships, building commercial capabilities and launching products within established and emerging biopharmaceutical companies, including DURECT Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Vivus Inc., Johnson & Johnson/Alza Corporation, and Wyeth.



Upcoming 2020 milestones

EMERGE Phase 3 efficacy trial top-line data in second half of 2020

Initiate STS101 Phase 3 open-label safety trial in third quarter of 2020

Present further data on STS101, DHE, and the proprietary dry-powder nasal drug delivery technologies incorporated in STS101 at medical meetings in 2020

Financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019

Net losses for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 were $10.8 million and $28.2 million, respectively, or $0.62 and $4.80 per common share, respectively. This compared to net losses of $2.3 million and $7.3 million, respectively, or $2.17 and $7.15 per common share, respectively for the same periods in 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $117.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. The Company believes it has sufficient financial resources to fund operations through the end of 2021.

Research and development expenses were $9.2 million and $24.2 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively, compared to $2.0 million and $6.4 million for the same periods of 2018, respectively. Fourth quarter expenses increased by $7.2 million, primarily due to additional expenses for the EMERGE clinical trial and drug supply manufacturing activities, as well as increases in salaries and employee-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million and $4.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively, compared to $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the same periods of 2018, respectively. Fourth quarter expenses increased by $1.8 million, primarily due to general administrative expenses, as well as increases in salaries and employee-related expenses.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 would, if approved, be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019

2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses Research and development $ 9,150 $ 1,954 $ 24,196 $ 6,433 General and administrative 2,125 330 4,685 1,082 Total operating expenses $ 11,275 $ 2,284 $ 28,881 $ 7,515 Loss from operations (11,275 ) (2,284 ) (28,881 ) (7,515 ) Interest income 587 26 1,189 72 Interest expense (117 ) (88 ) (482 ) (90 ) Other income, net (4 ) 2 (1 ) 187 Net loss $ (10,809 ) $ (2,344 ) $ (28,175 ) $ (7,346 ) Change in unrealized gains on marketable securities 5 — 17 — Comprehensive loss $ (10,804 ) $ (2,344 ) $ (28,158 ) $ (7,346 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (4.80 ) $ (7.15 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 17,365,840 1,079,319 5,863,950 1,026,905

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)