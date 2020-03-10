Revenue Growth Reflects Business Shift to Higher LTV Programs; Aspen BSN Pre-Licensure and USU Increased to 42% of Revenue, Up from 25% in Third Quarter 2019

Liquidity at Quarter End Improves to a Record $26 Million Following the Equity Financing and Debt Restructure

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPU) (“the Company or AGI”), an education technology holding company, today announced financial results for its 2020 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal Year 2020 Summary Results

 Three months endedNine months ended
($ in millions, rounding differences may occur)January 31, 2020January 31, 2019% ChangeJanuary 31, 2020January 31, 2019% Change
Revenue$12.5$8.548%$35.0$23.847%
GAAP Gross profit$7.1$4.268%$20.5$11.874%
  GAAP Gross margin (%)57%50%700 bps59%50%900 bps
Operating Loss($1.7)($2.4)29%($3.7)($7.7)52%
Net Loss($2.3)($2.4) 3%($5.0)($7.7)35%
Cash Used in Operations($1.8)($1.9)7%($3.8)($7.4)49%
EBITDA (Loss)*($1.1)($1.7)  34%$(1.6)($5.9)73%
Adjusted EBITDA Profit/(Loss)*$0.2($1.1)>100%$1.5($4.2)>100%
*See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3. 
 

Third Quarter Performance Highlights

  • Revenue grew 48% to $12,537,940, while marketing expenses increased by only 9% year-over-year, driving a gross margin improvement of 700 basis points to 57%
  • Bookings rose 72% to $26.5 million lifting average revenue per enrollment (ARPU) 34% to $15,199
  • Aspen University Online and Pre-Licensure BSN units, as well as United States University, were net income positive for the second consecutive quarter primarily due to improved operating efficiencies and lower enrollment costs
  • AGI recorded $1.0 million of one-time expense items in the quarter primarily related to the CFO transition, current period equity financing and the acceleration of the fiscal year 2019 debt conversion
  • Excluding the impact of one-time expenses, net loss for the quarter would have been ($1.3 million) versus the reported net loss of ($2.3 million)

Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of AGI, commented, “Our strategy of prioritizing marketing dollars to increase enrollment in our highest LTV nursing programs is working, as evidenced by another quarter of exceptional revenue growth and a 72% increase in bookings. This quarter’s growth benefited from just a 9% increase in our marketing spend demonstrating the efficiency of each marketing dollar spent, which returned a 15.1X MER and 16.2X MER in the quarter for Aspen University and United States University, respectively. A focus on operational improvements combined with lower enrollment costs resulted in another quarter of positive net income for all of our business units – Aspen University online, and pre-licensure BSN, and United States University. These results underscore the performance of our proprietary Edtech platform in lowering enrollment costs and contributing the key competitive advantages of lower tuition rates, financial flexibility and better outcomes for our students, which in turn are powering our growth. In January, we strengthened our balance sheet with a $16 million equity raise and restructured our debt to lower our interest expense and add the convert feature. These initiatives will allow us to continue investing in new pre-licensure campuses, a potential $100 million opportunity in the next five years. We will continue to invest in our future to deliver solid long-term financial performance and drive shareholder value.”

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results (versus Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter):

  • New student enrollments increased 28% to 1,746
    • Aspen University (AU) new student enrollments increased 23% to 1,371
    • United States University (USU) new student enrollments increased 49% to 375
  • Weighted average cost of enrollment declined 28% to $989, driven by higher conversion rates
  • Bookings increased 72% to $26.5 million due to strong growth in highest LTV degree programs
  • Average revenue per enrollment (ARPU) increased 34% over the prior year to $15,199
  • Total active student body grew 32% over the prior year to 11,033
  • Total nursing student body increased to 9,240 from 6,586 students, or 84% versus 79% of total student enrollment

Below is a comparison of enrollments and bookings** from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020.  The Company’s total enrollments rose 28% year-over-year, while bookings increased 72% year-over-year to $26.5 million from $15.5 million. This translates to a 34% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU)** year-over-year, from $11,352 to $15,199, driven by the Company’s focused marketing spending on the highest LTV degree programs during the quarter.

Total Bookings and Average Revenue Per Enrollment (ARPU)
 Q3'2019
Enrollments		Q3'2019
Bookings**		Q3'2020
Enrollments		Q3'2020
Bookings**		Percent Change
Total Bookings & ARPU**
Aspen University1,112$11,000,2501,371$19,855,050 
USU  251$  4,472,820  375$  6,682,500 
Total1,363$ 15,473,0701,746$ 26,537,55072%
ARPU $  11,352 $  15,19934%
**“Bookings” are defined by multiplying LTV by new student enrollments for each operating unit. “Average Revenue Per User” (ARPU) is defined by dividing total bookings by total enrollments.
 

AGI’s overall active student body (includes both AU and USU) grew 32% year-over-year from 8,354 to 11,033. AU’s total active degree-seeking student body grew 25% year-over-year from 7,393 to 9,274. AU students paying tuition and fees through a monthly payment method grew by 13% year-over-year, from 5,259 to 5,966, representing 64% of AU’s total active student body.

On a year-over-year basis, USU’s total active student body grew from 961 to 1,759 or 83%. Sequentially, USU students paying tuition and fees through a monthly payment method increased to 1,159, up from 1,101, representing 66% of USU’s total active student body.

Revenues increased 48% to $12,537,940 for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020 as compared to $8,494,627 in Q3 2019. USU accounted for 27.3% and AU’s Pre-Licensure BSN program accounted for 14.2% of overall Company revenues.

Gross profit increased by 68% to $7,094,150 or 57% gross margin for Q3 2020 versus $4,221,939 or 50% gross margin in Q3 2019. AU gross margin represented 58% of AU revenues for Q3 2020, and USU gross margin represented 60% of USU revenues for Q3 2020. AU instructional costs and services represented 19% of AU revenues for Q3 2020, while USU instructional costs and services represented 25% of USU revenues for Q3 2020. AU marketing and promotional costs represented 20% of AU revenues for Q3 2020, while USU marketing and promotional costs represented 15% of USU revenues for Q3 2020.

Net loss applicable to shareholders was $(2,281,052) or net loss per basic share of ($0.12) for Q3 2020 versus ($2,355,940) or ($0.13) for Q3 2019. Note that AGI recorded $1.0 million of one-time expense items in the quarter primarily related to the CFO transition, current period equity financing and the acceleration of the fiscal year 2019 debt conversion. Excluding the one-time expense items, the Company would have recorded a net loss of ($1,270,928) or a net loss per basic share of ($0.07).

AU generated $1.3 million of net income for Q3 2020, and USU generated $40,028 of net income in Q3 2020. AGI corporate incurred a net loss of ($3.6 million) for Q3 2020. Excluding the one-time expense items, AGI corporate would have had a net loss of ($2.6 million).

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($1,137,466) or (9%) margin as compared to an EBITDA loss of ($1,726,399) or (20%) margin in Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $222,415 or 2% margin as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1,105,209) or (13%) margin in Q3 2019.

AU generated EBITDA of $1.6 million or 18% margin and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million or 21% margin for Q3 2020. Note that Aspen’s pre-licensure BSN program accounted for $553,345 of the $1.6 million EBITDA generated at AU, operating at an EBITDA margin of 31% — remaining the highest margin unit of the Company.

USU generated EBITDA of $163,025 or 5% margin and $248,074 of Adjusted EBITDA or 7% margin Q3 2020.

AGI corporate generated an EBITDA loss of ($2.9 million), which reflects $1.0 million of one-time expense items.

AGI consolidated generated an EBITDA loss of ($1.1 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of $222,415 for Q3 2020, compared to an EBITDA loss of ($1.7 million) and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.1 million) for Q3 2019.

The Company used cash of ($1.8 million) in operations in Q3 2020, as compared to using ($1.9 million) in Q3 2019, an improvement of 7% year-over-year. Liquidity at quarter end improved to a record $26 million following the January 2020 equity financing and debt restructure.

Full Year Forecast:

The Company reiterated its forecast for fiscal year 2020 bookings growth to meet or exceed 54% to $102 million.

The Company increased its revenue growth forecast for fiscal year 2020 to 42% versus 41% reflecting fiscal third quarter revenue performance. 

Non-GAAP – Financial Measures:

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of AGI nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that both management and shareholders benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

AGI defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (or loss) from operations before the items in the table below. It is important to note that there were $1,010,124 of non-recurring charges for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020 compared to $83,174 in the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of our operating performance because it allows management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items of a non-operational nature that affect comparability.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between AGI and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss allocable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA:

 Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net loss$(2,281,052) $(2,355,940) $(4,994,502) $(7,668,295)
Interest income (expense), net570,020  (241,607) 1,416,784  (159,332)
Taxes98,173  315,856  243,035  325,132 
Depreciation and amortization475,393  555,292  1,710,192  1,577,464 
EBITDA (loss)(1,137,466) (1,726,399) (1,624,491) (5,925,031)
Bad debt expense2,547  187,178  651,205  480,067 
Non-recurring charges1,010,124  83,174  1,143,072  390,711 
Stock-based compensation347,210  350,838  1,341,245  866,129 
Adjusted EBITDA Profit/(Loss)$222,415  $(1,105,209) $1,511,031  $(4,188,124)
                

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements relating to the growth of future student enrollments, bookings and ARPU, Fiscal 2020 revenue growth, the expansion of the highest LTV programs, expected G&A trends including Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA, gross margins, expected campus expansion, campus capital expenditures and campus operating metrics and generating cash from operations. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued high demand for nurses, the continued effectiveness of our marketing efforts, unanticipated delays in opening new campuses, failure to continue to obtain enrollments at low acquisition costs and keeping instructional costs down, potential student attrition and national and local economic factors. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC including our Prospectus Supplement dated January 17, 2020, our Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended July 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 January 31, 2020 April 30, 2019
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash$20,512,808  $9,519,352 
Restricted cash456,211  448,400 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,759,824 and $1,247,031, respectively14,128,185  10,656,470 
Prepaid expenses977,937  410,745 
Other receivables1,750  2,145 
Other current assets173,090   
Total current assets36,249,981  21,037,112 
    
Property and equipment:   
Call center equipment305,766  193,774 
Computer and office equipment396,898  327,621 
Furniture and fixtures1,550,520  1,381,271 
Software5,725,500  4,314,198 
 7,978,684  6,216,864 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization(2,662,273) (1,825,524)
Total property and equipment, net5,316,411  4,391,340 
Goodwill5,011,432  5,011,432 
Intangible assets, net7,900,000  8,541,667 
Courseware, net121,235  161,930 
Accounts receivable, secured - net of allowance of $625,963 and $625,963, respectively45,329  45,329 
Long term contractual accounts receivable6,067,234  3,085,243 
Debt issue cost, net211,999  300,824 
Right of use lease asset7,693,268   
Deposits and other assets349,535  629,626 
Total assets$68,966,424  $43,204,503 
        

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

 January 31, 2020 April 30, 2019
 (Unaudited)  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$791,138  $1,699,221 
Accrued expenses1,077,985  651,418 
Deferred revenue5,694,743  2,456,865 
Refunds due students2,311,745  1,174,501 
Deferred rent, current portion  47,436 
Convertible note payable50,000  50,000 
Operating lease obligations, current portion1,649,934   
Other current liabilities584,659  270,786 
Total current liabilities12,160,204  6,350,227 
    
Convertible notes, net of discount of $1,692,3098,307,691   
Senior secured loan payable, net of discount of $353,328 at April 30, 2019  9,646,672 
Operating lease obligations6,043,334   
Deferred rent775,807  746,176 
Total liabilities27,287,036  16,743,075 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized,   
0 issued and outstanding at January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2019   
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized   
21,727,075 issued and 21,710,408 outstanding at January 31, 2020   
18,665,551 issued and 18,648,884 outstanding at April 30, 201921,727  18,666 
Additional paid-in capital88,772,128  68,562,727 
Treasury stock (16,667 shares)(70,000) (70,000)
Accumulated deficit(47,044,467) (42,049,965)
Total stockholders’ equity41,679,388  26,461,428 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$68,966,424  $43,204,503 
    


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
January 31,		 Nine Months Ended
January 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues$12,537,940  $8,494,627  $34,981,887  $23,811,275 
        
Operating expenses       
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)5,163,007  4,076,980  13,704,121  11,664,887 
General and administrative8,627,588  6,284,041  23,264,447  18,318,061 
Depreciation and amortization475,393  555,292  1,710,192  1,577,464 
Total operating expenses14,265,988  10,916,313  38,678,760  31,560,412 
        
Operating loss(1,728,048) (2,421,686) (3,696,873) (7,749,137)
        
Other income (expense)       
Other income34,117  142,180  189,486  240,074 
Interest expense(571,958) (76,434) (1,424,607) (159,232)
Total other income/(expense), net(537,841) 65,746  (1,235,121) 80,842 
        
Loss before income taxes(2,265,889) (2,355,940) (4,931,994) (7,668,295)
        
Income tax expense15,163    62,508   
        
Net loss$(2,281,052) $(2,355,940) $(4,994,502) $(7,668,295)
        
Net loss per share allocable to common stockholders - basic$(0.12) $(0.13) $(0.26) $(0.42)
        
Weighted average number of common stock outstanding - basic19,420,987  18,398,095  19,046,558  18,350,360 
            


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)

 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital		 Treasury
Stock		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at October 31, 201919,142,316  $19,142  $69,781,363   $(70,000)  $(44,763,415)  $24,967,090  
Stock-based compensation    737,820         737,820  
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised8,352  9  (9)          
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash121,407  121  530,547         530,668  
Amortization of warrant based cost    9,125         9,125  
Amortization of restricted stock issued for services    24,398         24,398  
Restricted Stock Issued for Services, subject to vesting40,000  40  (40)          
Common stock issued for equity raise, net of underwriter costs $1,222,3712,415,000  2,415  16,042,464         16,044,879  
Other offering costs    (51,282)        (51,282) 
Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debt    1,692,309         1,692,309  
Common stock short swing reclamation    5,433         5,433  
Net loss          (2,281,052)  (2,281,052) 
Balance at January 31, 202021,727,075  $21,727  $88,772,128   $(70,000)  $(47,044,467)  $41,679,388  
            
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital		 Treasury
Stock		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at October 31, 201818,391,092  $18,391  $67,102,509   $(70,000)  $(38,084,103)  $28,966,797  
Stock-based compensation    350,838         350,838  
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised55,871  56  (56)          
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash22,985  23  50,018         50,041  
Common stock issued for cashless warrant exercise35,921  36  (36)          
Relative fair value of warrants issued with debt    255,071         255,071  
Net loss          (2,355,940)  (2,355,940) 
Balance at January 31, 201918,505,869  $18,506  $67,758,344   $(70,000)  $(40,440,043)  $27,266,807  
                           


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CONTINUED)
Nine Months Ended January 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)

 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital		 Treasury
Stock		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at April 30, 201918,665,551  $18,666  $68,562,727   $(70,000)  $(42,049,965)  $26,461,428  
Stock-based compensation    1,627,304         1,627,304  
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised190,559  191  (191)          
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash234,233  234  768,147         768,381  
Common stock issued for cashless warrant exercise76,929  77  (77)          
Amortization of warrant based cost    27,690         27,690  
Amortization of restricted stock issued for services    97,748         97,748  
Restricted Stock Issued for Services, subject to vesting144,803  144  (144)          
Common stock issued for equity raise, net of underwriter costs $1,222,3712,415,000  2,415  16,042,464         16,044,879  
Other offerings costs    (51,282)        (51,282) 
Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debt    1,692,309         1,692,309  
Common stock short swing reclamation    5,433         5,433  
Net loss          (4,994,502)  (4,994,502) 
Balance at January 31, 202021,727,075  $21,727  $88,772,128   $(70,000)  $(47,044,467)  $41,679,388  
            
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital		 Treasury
Stock		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Amount    
Balance at April 30, 201818,333,521  $18,334  $66,557,005   $(70,000)  $(32,771,748)  $33,733,591  
Stock-based compensation    866,129         866,129  
Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised86,635  87  (87)          
Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash49,792  49  110,094         110,143  
Common stock issued for cashless warrant exercise35,921  36  (36)          
Relative fair value of warrants issued with debt    255,071         255,071  
Purchase of treasury stock, net of broker fees       (7,370,000)     (7,370,000) 
Re-sale of treasury stock, net of broker fees       7,370,000      7,370,000  
Fees associated with equity raise    (29,832)        (29,832) 
Net loss          (7,668,295)  (7,668,295) 
Balance at January 31, 201918,505,869  $18,506  $67,758,344   $(70,000)  $(40,440,043)  $27,266,807  
                           


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended
January 31,
 2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(4,994,502) $(7,668,295)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Bad debt expense651,205  480,066 
Depreciation and amortization1,710,192  1,577,464 
Stock-based compensation1,782,472  866,129 
Warrants issued for services27,690   
Loss on asset disposition3,918   
Amortization of debt discounts182,218   
Amortization of debt issue costs88,825  24,657 
Amortization of prepaid shares for services  8,285 
Non-cash payments to investor relations firm97,748   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable(7,104,911) (4,209,576)
Prepaid expenses(567,192) (152,094)
Other receivables395  105,334 
Other current assets(173,090)  
Other assets280,091  (22,846)
Accounts payable(908,083) (517,981)
Accrued expenses426,567  (88,048)
Deferred rent(17,805) 638,713 
Refunds due students1,137,244  554,219 
Deferred revenue3,237,878  885,091 
Other liabilities313,875  88,332 
Net cash used in operating activities(3,825,265) (7,430,550)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of courseware and accreditation(11,001) (89,573)
Purchases of property and equipment(1,929,878) (1,873,326)
Net cash used in investing activities(1,940,879) (1,962,899)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from sale of common stock net of underwriter costs16,044,879   
Disbursements for equity offering costs(51,282) (29,832)
Common stock short swing reclamation5,433   
Proceeds of stock options exercised and warrants exercised768,381  110,143 
Repayment of convertible note payable  (1,000,000)
Offering costs paid on debt financing  (100,000)
Purchase of treasury stock, net of broker fees  (7,370,000)
Re-sale of treasury stock, net of broker fees  7,370,000 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities16,767,411  (1,019,689)
      

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (Continued)

 Nine Months Ended
January 31,
 2020 2019
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$11,001,267  $(10,413,138)
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period9,967,752  14,803,065 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$20,969,019  $4,389,927 
    
Supplemental disclosure cash flow information   
Cash paid for interest$979,792  $163,139 
Cash paid for income taxes$110,307  $ 
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities   
Common stock issued for services$178,447  $ 
Right-of-use lease asset offset against operating lease obligations$7,693,268  $ 
Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debt$1,692,309  $ 
Warrants issued as part of revolving credit facility$  $255,071 
        

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the unaudited consolidated balance sheets that sum to the same such amounts shown in the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows:

    
 Nine Months Ended
January 31,
 2020 2019
Cash$20,512,808  $4,197,235 
Restricted cash456,211  192,692 
Total cash and restricted cash$20,969,019  $4,389,927 