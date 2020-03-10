SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) today announced that it has been named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and a Top Ten Most Innovative Company in Finance by Fast Company. Oportun was recognized for its innovative application of technology to advance financial inclusion for the 100 million people in the United States shut out of the financial mainstream.



As a high-growth, mission-driven provider of inclusive, affordable financial services, Oportun leverages a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technologies to effectively lend money to low- to moderate-income individuals.

Since 2006, Oportun has lent over $8.4 billion by making over 3.7 million affordable loans that have saved customers an estimated $1.7 billion in interest and fees, according to a study commissioned by Oportun and conducted by the Financial Health Network, a leading nonprofit authority on consumer financial health.

Oportun was named to this prestigious annual list of innovators for its ability to accurately score and distribute affordable credit at scale to borrowers without a traditional credit score or that have been mis-scored by traditional credit bureaus.

“This award is special because Oportun is defined by its commitment to innovation in service to hardworking individuals and families that deserve a better future,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in the World for our unique combination of mission, application of technology, and proven impact.”

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. The list honors the business making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

This recognition follows a number of other recent Oportun awards, including being named a TIME magazine 2018 Genius Company as one of 50 businesses inventing the future, and the Best Consumer Lending Product at the Fintech Breakthrough Awards.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a high-growth, mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish; online, over the phone, and in person, where available. Oportun operates in 19 states across the United States.

For more information, please visit https://oportun.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 sliver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .