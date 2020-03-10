SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its promise to provide quality, service, and value to its communities, California Water Service Group invested $273.8 million in water system infrastructure in its service areas in 2019.
Among the projects completed last year to keep its systems safe and reliable were:
“We take our responsibility to deliver safe, reliable, high-quality water utility services to our customers very seriously, and one way we do that is by investing in water system upgrades,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Keeping our systems dependable for our customers’ everyday needs and our firefighters’ emergency needs is the basis for fulfilling our promise to provide quality, service, and value.”
