SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its promise to provide quality, service, and value to its communities, California Water Service Group invested $273.8 million in water system infrastructure in its service areas in 2019.



Among the projects completed last year to keep its systems safe and reliable were:

Installation of 145,881 feet of new water main to replace aging pipes across its California service areas

A groundwater treatment facility with two wells in East Los Angeles that can produce and treat 5 million gallons of water per day

One new treatment plant in Visalia to remove 1,2,3-trichloropropane (TCP) from a well and enable the district to again utilize this source of supply for local customers

Replacement of three critical pump stations in the company’s Chico, Bear Gulch, and Dominguez systems

Installation of 11 permanent backup power generators in the Bear Gulch, Palos Verdes, Salinas, Bakersfield, and Chico systems

Connection of the Peacock Hill and Sea Cliff Estates systems in Washington by installing 1,700 feet of new water main and replacing two pump stations

Investment in projects across all California districts to help mitigate wildfire risks and keep water flowing in the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff by electric companies

“We take our responsibility to deliver safe, reliable, high-quality water utility services to our customers very seriously, and one way we do that is by investing in water system upgrades,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Keeping our systems dependable for our customers’ everyday needs and our firefighters’ emergency needs is the basis for fulfilling our promise to provide quality, service, and value.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .