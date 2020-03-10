Vancouver, BC , March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on March 9, the collaboration between FWE and TD was identified as a partnership rather than a collaboration. The corrected release is as follows:

The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) is collaborating with TD to support women business owners, providing easier access to mentors who can help them grow their business.



This year, business clients of TD’s will receive $50 off a one-year mentorship with the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs, a Canadian organization that energizes, mentors, educates and connects women entrepreneurs from across the country.

Mentorship is one of the most effective ways to support a growing business, with 70% of small businesses that are mentored surviving past five years – double the survival rate of non-mentored businesses, and 88% of mentored businesses saying mentoring is invaluable to them. And while immensely crucial at the early stages, mentorship is just as helpful for a fast-growth or mature business, by expanding networks, providing a different perspective to the company’s challenges and opportunities and increasing confidence.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a national organization such as TD to bring mentorship to more women entrepreneurs across the country,” stated Paulina Cameron, FWE’s CEO. “With TD’s presence across the country, we’re excited by the possibilities for growth-driven entrepreneurs to receive mentorship and to have their banking needs and financial goals supported by a trusted and respected financial institution. With 100% of our participants willing to recommend the Mentor Program to a fellow entrepreneur, we know the impact is real and lasting.”

“Our intent with the Women Entrepreneurs segment is to promote an environment where more women choose to become entrepreneurs and to provide meaningful ways for women-owned businesses to benefit from their relationship with us, collaborating with FWE is contributing to this goal,” stated Chantal Pitre, National Manager Women Entrepreneurs, TD Bank.

Women entrepreneurs interested in learning more about Mentorship can visit www.fwe.ca/mentor-program . To learn more about the TD and FWE offer, visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/business-banking/small-business/women-in-business/.

-30-

About Forum for Women Entrepreneurs

The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) is a Vancouver-based charity that energizes, educates, mentors and connects women entrepreneurs to be wildly successful, promoting strengthened economies and thriving communities. Our purpose is to build the Canadian economy, one woman-owned business at a time. FWE is a registered Canadian charity # 861056646RR0001.



About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.5 trillion in assets on January 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

Contact for FWE: Paulina Cameron, CEO Forum for Women Entrepreneurs 604.682.8115 paulina@fwe.ca Contact for TD: Chantal Pitre, National Manager, Women Entrepreneurs TD 514.730.9636 chantal.pitre@td.com