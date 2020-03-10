NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc, (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX:QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 or for international callers by dialing +1 (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the pin number is 13699853. The replay will be available until Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at https://www.qiwi.com under the Corporate Investor Relations section or directly at http://investor.qiwi.com/.

