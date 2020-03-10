NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OPKO Health, Inc. (“OPKO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether OPKO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 5, 2020, OPKO’s subsidiary BioReference Laboratories issued a press release stating “that it will offer a test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)” and “is expecting to receive specimens for testing, and begin to provide testing next week. With an extensive network of patient service centers and a national logistic network, BioReference will provide expanded access to a COVID-19 testing across the United States.” Then, on March 9, 2020, Hindenburg Research stated via Twitter that OPKO was “an obvious coronavirus pump,” characterizing the Company’s March 5 press release as “nonsense” and noting that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Phillip Frost “has been accused by the SEC of engaging in pump and dump schemes in the past.” On this news, OPKO’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

