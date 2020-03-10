New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video on Demand (VOD) Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646046/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$72 Billion by the year 2025, SVOD will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SVOD will reach a market size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
VOD Takes Flight in the Era of Instant Gratification & On-
Demand Disruption
Recent Market Activity
VOD: Market Overview
VOD Elbows Out Blu-Ray & DVDs to Emerge as the Future of
Entertainment
VOD: A Necessity to Stay Relevant in the Entertainment &
Broadcasting Sector
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Pay TV VOD Services Dominate the VOD Market
Challenges Facing the VOD Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Video on Demand (VOD) Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alphabet, Inc. (USA)
YouTube, LLC (USA)
Amazon, Inc. (USA)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
CinemaNow (USA)
Comcast Corporation (USA)
Crackle, Inc. (USA)
DirecTV LLC (USA)
Dish TV (India)
Hulu, LLC (USA)
Indieflix, Inc. (USA)
MatrixStream Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Netflix, Inc. (USA)
Sky plc (UK)
SnagFilms, Inc. (USA)
TalkTalk TV (UK)
Time Warner, Inc. (USA)
HBO (USA)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Virgin Media plc (UK)
Vudu, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Peek into Baseline Factors Feeding Consumer Appetite for VOD
Uptrend in Internet Usage: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Wider Availability of High-Speed Broadband Spawns Incredible
Demand
Changing Video Consumption/Viewing Patterns
Proliferation of Smart VOD-Capable Devices
Multi-Screen Viewing Rises in Prominence
VOD Viewing On Smartphones and Tablets Grows in Popularity
Special Focus on Connected TV Devices as a Key VOD Visibility
Accelerator
Stellar Growth in 4K UHD TV Domain Creates Fertile Environment
Global Rollout of 4G LTE Networks Triggers Huge Demand
Other Major Factors Spurring Growth in the Market
Rise in Binge Watching Bodes Well for Growth
Launch of New Streaming Devices Benefits Growth
Consumer Preference for Premium Content Spurs Consumption of
On-Demand Services
VoDaaS Gains Prominence among Service providers as an
Architectural Framework for Delivering VOD
Expanding Opportunities in Non-Entertainment Sectors to Fuel
Future Growth
The Drive Against Media Piracy Spurs Opportunities for VOD
Advanced Technological Features of Modern Connected Devices
Enhance Appeal & Image of VOD Services
HEVC/ H.265 Redefines Playback Functionality
Quantum Dot for Unmatched Brightness & Color Signature
HDMI 2.0 Enhances AV Connectivity
Dolby Vision HDR for Premium Entertainment Experience
Cloud Broadcast Gathers Steam in VOD Delivery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: SVOD (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: SVOD (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: AVOD (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: AVOD (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: TVOD (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: TVOD (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: TV Entertainment (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: TV Entertainment (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Sports (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Sports (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Movies (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Movies (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Music (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Music (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Kids (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Kids (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 22: United States Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Video on Demand (VOD) Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and
2025
Table 27: Canadian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Video on Demand (VOD) Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video on
Demand (VOD) Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Video on Demand (VOD) Services in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Video on Demand (VOD) Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 46: French Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: German Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Video on Demand (VOD) Services in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Video on Demand (VOD)
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Video on Demand (VOD) Services in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 58: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 59: Spanish Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and
2025
Table 61: Spanish Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 62: Spanish Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 63: Russian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 64: Russian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Russian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Rest of Europe Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Asia-Pacific
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 77: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Australian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 81: Indian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and
2025
Table 83: Indian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 84: Indian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Video on Demand (VOD)
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Video on Demand (VOD) Services in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 93: Latin American Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Latin American Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Latin American Demand for Video on Demand (VOD)
Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Latin American Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 99: Argentinean Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 100: Argentinean Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Argentinean Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 103: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Brazilian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 107: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Mexican Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 114: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: The Middle East Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: The Middle East Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 117: The Middle East Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 118: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019
and 2025
Table 119: The Middle East Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: The Middle East Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 121: Iranian Market for Video on Demand (VOD) Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Iranian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Video on
Demand (VOD) Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 124: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 125: Israeli Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 126: Israeli Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Israeli Video on Demand (VOD) Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Demand for Video on Demand (VOD)
Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 133: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 137: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Rest of Middle East Video on Demand (VOD) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 141: African Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 142: African Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: African Video on Demand (VOD) Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 144: Video on Demand (VOD) Services Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 120
