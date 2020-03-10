New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$242.7 Billion by the year 2025, Academic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Academic will reach a market size of US$18.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
e-Learning Transforms the Face of Education in the 21st Century
Recent Market Activity
Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the
Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
E-Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As the Preferred Type of Content for Effective Learner
Engagement, Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth
AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in
Efficiency Enhancement
Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging,
Entertaining and Interactive
Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Become Prominent Tools
in Cost-effective Online Learning & Training
Advances in Artificial Intelligence Fuel Adaptive and
Personalized eLearning
Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth
An Overview of Select Lecture Capture Solutions
Cloud, the Future of e-Learning Application Development & Delivery
Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth
Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market
Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-
Learning
Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most
Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning
MOOCs, a Sweet Spot in the e-Learning Market
MOOCs Make Inroads into University Education
m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning
Developing M-Learning VAS Provides the Support Structure for m
-Learning
Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e
-Learning
Gamification Eliminates Boredom and Ensures Participation in
Traditional Education
Big Data and Learning Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning
Experiences
Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning
Learning Process Enhancements in the Academic Sector Fuels
Adoption of e-Learning in Classrooms
Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in
the Academic/ Educational Sector
Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the
Academic Sector
Access to Cheaper Education Drive Enrollments in Distance
e-Learning Programs
Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in
Classrooms
Corporate e-Learning, the Fastest & the Most Promising Market
in the e-Learning Industry
Changing Labor Market Realities with Worsening Skill Shortages
Drives Focus on In-House Corporate Training
Proliferation of BYOD Among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for
the Growth of Corporate m-Learning
LMS, a Key Beneficiary of the Focus Shed on In-House Corporate
Training
Interactive Video-Based Learning to Emerge as a Key Trend in
Corporate Training Programs
Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning Give its
Ability to Align Individual Learning Gaps with Training
Increasing Commoditization of E-Learning Programs Necessitates
Service Providers to Adopt Innovative Technologies for Faster
Time-to-Market of Services & Content
Key Challenges to Growth
Poor Focus on Strategy
Integrating Diverse Standards
Redundancy and Obsolescence
Lack of Acceptable Management Techniques to Measure Effectiveness
Need to Realign Pedagogy Models
Dependence on Interactive and Compelling Content
Infrastructure Woes Hamper Rapid Proliferation
Rapidly Changing Technological Environment
Absence of Skilled Trainers
Market Outlook
Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning
Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students
Total Companies Profiled: 329
