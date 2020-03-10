New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$242.7 Billion by the year 2025, Academic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Academic will reach a market size of US$18.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Absorb Software Inc. (Canada)

Adobe Systems Inc. (USA)

Aptara Inc. (USA)

Articulate Global, Inc. (USA)

bit media e-Learning Solution Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

Blackboard, Inc. (USA)

Cegos Group SA (France)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

City & Guilds Kineo (UK)

Cornerstone OnDemand® Inc. (USA)

Coursera Inc. (USA)

Desire2Learn Incorporated (Canada)

Docebo (Italy)

edX Inc. (USA)

Fischer, Knoblauch & Co. (Germany)

GetSmarter (South Africa)

HealthStream, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)

Hurix Systems Private Ltd. (India)

IMC AG (Germany)

Inspired eLearning, Inc. (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

IntraLearn Software Corp. (USA)

Macmillan Learning (USA)

NYIF.com (USA)

Oracle Corp. (USA)

Pearson (USA)

Persona Learning (USA)

SAP SuccessFactors, Inc. (USA)

SkillSoft (USA)

The Ken Blanchard Companies (USA)

The McGraw-Hill Companies (USA)

Trivantis Corp. (USA)

Zenosis Limited (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



As the Preferred Type of Content for Effective Learner

Engagement, Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in

Efficiency Enhancement

Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging,

Entertaining and Interactive

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Become Prominent Tools

in Cost-effective Online Learning & Training

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Fuel Adaptive and

Personalized eLearning

Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth

An Overview of Select Lecture Capture Solutions

Cloud, the Future of e-Learning Application Development & Delivery

Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market

Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-

Learning

Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most

Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning

MOOCs, a Sweet Spot in the e-Learning Market

MOOCs Make Inroads into University Education

m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning

Developing M-Learning VAS Provides the Support Structure for m

-Learning

Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e

-Learning

Gamification Eliminates Boredom and Ensures Participation in

Traditional Education

Big Data and Learning Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning

Experiences

Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning

Learning Process Enhancements in the Academic Sector Fuels

Adoption of e-Learning in Classrooms

Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in

the Academic/ Educational Sector

Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the

Academic Sector

Access to Cheaper Education Drive Enrollments in Distance

e-Learning Programs

Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in

Classrooms

Corporate e-Learning, the Fastest & the Most Promising Market

in the e-Learning Industry

Changing Labor Market Realities with Worsening Skill Shortages

Drives Focus on In-House Corporate Training

Proliferation of BYOD Among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for

the Growth of Corporate m-Learning

LMS, a Key Beneficiary of the Focus Shed on In-House Corporate

Training

Interactive Video-Based Learning to Emerge as a Key Trend in

Corporate Training Programs

Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning Give its

Ability to Align Individual Learning Gaps with Training

Increasing Commoditization of E-Learning Programs Necessitates

Service Providers to Adopt Innovative Technologies for Faster

Time-to-Market of Services & Content

Key Challenges to Growth

Poor Focus on Strategy

Integrating Diverse Standards

Redundancy and Obsolescence

Lack of Acceptable Management Techniques to Measure Effectiveness

Need to Realign Pedagogy Models

Dependence on Interactive and Compelling Content

Infrastructure Woes Hamper Rapid Proliferation

Rapidly Changing Technological Environment

Absence of Skilled Trainers

Market Outlook

Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning

Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students





Total Companies Profiled: 329

