5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 5.1 Million Tons by the year 2025, Clothing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 118.4 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 106.5 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Clothing will reach a market size of 398.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 389.5 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics

Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical

Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the

Market

Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production

Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made

Cellulosics Market

China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Aditya Birla Group (India)

Century Rayon Limited (India)

Grasim Industries Limited (India)

PT Indo Bharat Rayon (Indonesia)

Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Glanzstoff Industries (Austria)

International Paper (USA)

Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany)

Lenzing AG (Austria)

PT. South Pacific Viscose (Indonesia)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

NRC Limited (India)

Rhodia Acetow GmbH (Germany)

Sateri Holdings Limited (China)

Smartfiber AG (Germany)

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.(China)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application

Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category

Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon

Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth

Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers

Textile Fibers: An Overview

Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume

Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics

Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette

Filter Tow

Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for

Cellulose Acetate

Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain

Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum

Positive GDP Forecasts

Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and

Middle Class Demographics





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 52

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



