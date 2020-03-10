New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646031/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 5.1 Million Tons by the year 2025, Clothing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 118.4 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 106.5 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Clothing will reach a market size of 398.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 389.5 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics
Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical
Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the
Market
Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production
Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made
Cellulosics Market
China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aditya Birla Group (India)
Century Rayon Limited (India)
Grasim Industries Limited (India)
PT Indo Bharat Rayon (Indonesia)
Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Daicel Corporation (Japan)
Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan)
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Glanzstoff Industries (Austria)
International Paper (USA)
Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany)
Lenzing AG (Austria)
PT. South Pacific Viscose (Indonesia)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
NRC Limited (India)
Rhodia Acetow GmbH (Germany)
Sateri Holdings Limited (China)
Smartfiber AG (Germany)
Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.(China)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)
Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application
Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category
Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon
Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth
Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers
Textile Fibers: An Overview
Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume
Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics
Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette
Filter Tow
Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for
Cellulose Acetate
Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain
Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum
Positive GDP Forecasts
Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and
Middle Class Demographics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Clothing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Clothing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Clothing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Fabrics (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Fabrics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Fabrics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Spun Yarn (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Spun Yarn (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Spun Yarn (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Latent
Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in Thousand Tons for
2009-2017
Table 18: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Japanese Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Review in China in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Demand
Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Addressable
Market Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: French Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic Market
Review in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in
Retrospect in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Review in Italy in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers in Thousand Tons by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Addressable
Market Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by Application:
2018-2025
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Historic
Market Review in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 53: Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of World Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
