MARIETTA, Ga., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, announced today that Susan O’Farrell, its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, will be retiring after 35 years of work, including almost six years in her role with the Company. Ms. O’Farrell will remain with the Company until April 12, 2020, and will help prepare for and assist with transitioning her role.



Mitch Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am grateful to Susan for all the contributions that she made for and on behalf of BlueLinx as we worked to transform the company together. Susan has been a true partner helping to fundamentally improve our performance. The BlueLinx team wishes her a prosperous retirement as she moves into the next phase of her life.”

“I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to have served as the Chief Financial Officer of BlueLinx and am leaving the organization in a great position to realize enhanced economic performance as a market leader in wholesale distribution. The skills that I have strengthened working with BlueLinx have been invaluable, and I’m now looking forward to transitioning to the next professional phase of my life,” said Ms. O’Farrell.

The Company also announced today that Kelly C. Janzen will join the Company as its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective April 13, 2020. Ms. Janzen will be based out of the Company’s headquarters in Marietta, Georgia.

“As we move into the next phase of our development and growth, it’s important that we continue to add highly accomplished, talented, and experienced people to our executive leadership team. Kelly brings a depth and breadth of technical accounting, process improvement, and integration experience to the Company that will enrich the management team, while enabling us to execute successfully on our objectives in 2020 and beyond,” stated Mr. Lewis.

Ms. Janzen brings over 25 years of experience in various financial roles, most recently as the Chief Accounting Officer of WestRock Company, where she is responsible for all aspects of financial controllership as well as financial information technology. Before joining WestRock, Ms. Janzen served as Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer for Baker Hughes Inc., Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for McDermott International Inc., and served in various leadership roles within the Controllership function with General Electric.

“I’m very excited about joining the management team at BlueLinx. I look forward to working with the company’s entire leadership team to profitably grow sales, improve operating margins and strengthen the balance sheet,” stated Ms. Janzen.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

