Eimskip has received a notification from Samherji Holding ehf. to be published following the major shareholder announcement:

„Samherji Holding has increased its holding in Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. of 3.05% up to 30.11%. Samherji will within four weeks make an offer to other shareholders in accordance with governing law.

Samherji‘s objective is first and foremost to demonstrate the believe that Samherji has in Eimskip’s operations, the recent operational improvements which have yet to fully materialize.

Eimskip is majority owned by Icelandic pension funds that collectively hold more than 50% of the share capital. It is my understanding that the Board of Directors and the management of Eimskip have been aligned in the recent structural and operational changes. Samherji believes Eimskip is well fit to continue to be listed on the stock exchange and hopes that majority of current shareholders, both large and small, share that believe and will continue to support the development of the company in the years to come.

On behalf of Samherji Holding ehf.

Björgólfur Jóhannsson.”