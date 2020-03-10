New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01048425/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$342.9 Million by the year 2025, Swipe will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Swipe will reach a market size of US$24.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fingerprint Biometrics: An Introduction
Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits
Recent Market Activity
Review of Fingerprint Biometrics Market
Sensors - A Key Element of Fingerprint System
Limitations of Traditional Technologies Drive Focus on Silicon-
Based Fingerprint Sensors
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Scenario
Outlook
Swipe Sensors Continue to Dominate
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Egis Technology Inc.
Fingerprint Cards AB
FUJITSU
Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd.
IDEX ASA
Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd.
Microchip Technology, Inc.
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA
Synaptics Incorporated
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate
Technology
Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market
Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities
General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes
Well for Market
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications
Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products
Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical
Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for
Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors
Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-
Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years
Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology
Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention
In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to
Register Exponential Growth
Vivo Develops World?s First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Based Smartphone
Expected Rise in Use of Fingerprint Recognition for Internet
Applications to Drive Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors
Physical Access Control Implementations Turning into Mainstream
End-Use Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Consumer & Private Sector Fingerprint Recognition Applications-
Major Revenue Contributors
Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive
Demand for Silicon Based Fingerprint Recognition for Mobile
Devices
Key Statistical Data
Growing Adoption in Banking & Financial Services Sector
Fingerprint Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in
Retail Vertical
Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity
Verification & Access Control at Airports
Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration
Control & Travel Document Verification
Market Challenges
Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage
Fingerprints Forgery - A Major Issue
Challenges Faced by Silicon Chip Fingerprint Sensor Manufacturers
Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint
Identification
Issues with Fingerprint Capturing Pose Significant Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Swipe (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Swipe (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Swipe (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Area (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Area (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Area (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Notebooks (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Notebooks (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Notebooks (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Physical Access Control (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Physical Access Control (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Physical Access Control (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Wireless Devices (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Wireless Devices (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Wireless Devices (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 19: United States Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 24: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 28: Canadian Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 43: European Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 50: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint
Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018-2025
Table 77: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 80: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Rest of World Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 28
