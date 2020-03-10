Fort Worth, TX, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge Energy Services LP, along with its operating subsidiary Superior Silica Sands LLC (“Superior Silica Sands” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the reinstatement of the Company’s mining permit in Chippewa County and the restart of activities at the Company’s Auburn mine. Following several months of close partnership and coordination efforts with Chippewa County, the Company is excited to announce the resolution of all outstanding items which included providing the financial assurance requested by the county, installing additional monitoring wells and implementing a plan for continued reclamation activities. Superior Silica Sands’ remains dedicated to controlling the mine and committed to its obligations as a member of the Chippewa County community.

“Superior Silica has had a company presence and solid relationship with Chippewa County since 2011” notes Rick Shearer, President & CEO. “We will remain a leading Northern White sand supplier. Our commitment to be a responsible corporate citizen in northwestern Wisconsin has never wavered.”

Superior Silica Sands has demonstrated over the years that it remains committed to the environment. By way of example, Superior Silica Sands has collaborated with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Chippewa County in a long-term research study to evaluate the effects of mining and reclamation on the land. Also, the Company was an industry leader and active participant in a 5-year groundwater study conducted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Wisconsin Geologic and Natural History Survey (WGNHS) to evaluate the effects of mining and irrigation on water resources in Chippewa County.

In addition to our commitment to the environment, Superior Silica Sands’ contributions to the area have included financial assistance for construction of the New Auburn Fire Hall and local food pantry, scholarships for local students, volunteers for local projects such as construction of a Learning Trail at New Auburn, working at local festivals, adopting highway sections for roadside cleanups, and numerous donations to local fundraisers and charitable organizations. The Auburn mine also has hired and purchased goods and services through the local community. These historical contributions in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), combined with the Company’s go-forward partnership in the region reflect the Superior Silica Sands corporate values: Teamwork, Integrity and Commitment.

