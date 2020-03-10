New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cogeneration Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.2 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$520.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$437.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy-
Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges & Constraints
Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized
Recent Market Activity
CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape
Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution
.Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90%
Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power
Generation Drive Market Adoption
Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical
Representation
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cogeneration Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
2G Energy Inc. (USA)
AB Holding SpA (Italy)
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
Aegis Energy Services, Inc. (USA)
Ameresco, Inc. (USA)
ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)
BDR Thermea Group BV (The Netherlands)
Baxi Group Limited (UK)
Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)
Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (Denmark)
Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)
Clarke Energy (UK)
Cogenra Solar, Inc. (USA)
Centrica Business Solutions (UK)
GE Power (USA)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
LOINTEK (Spain)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET)
(Japan)
Rolls Royce Plc. (UK)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Solar Turbines Incorporated (USA)
Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)
Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Tecogen Inc. (USA)
The Viessmann Group (Germany)
Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)
YANMAR Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies
Drive Healthy Market Growth
Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential
and Commercial Application Areas
Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology
Worldwide
Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government
Incentives
Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP
Systems
Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used
in the Cogeneration Systems
Gas Turbines
Steam Turbines
Reciprocating Engines
Microturbines
Fuel Cells
Other Equipment
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power
Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration
Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect
Platform for Market Growth
Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in
Combined Heat & Power Generation
Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption
Augurs Well for the Market
District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control
and Higher Efficiencies
Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application
Continue to Spearhead Growth
Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World
Favor Market Growth
Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential
Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP
Systems
Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives
Adoption in Healthcare Facilities
Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants
Bodes Well for Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs
Market Demand
Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than
the Traditional Industries
Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP
Plants across the World
Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote
Market Growth
Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison
Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market
Growth
Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market
Growth
Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum
CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy
Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing
Countries
Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing
Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration
Equipment
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration
Technology
High Capital Investment
Connectivity to Grid
Lack of Interconnection Standards
Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations
Need for R&D
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cogeneration Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Natural Gas (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Natural Gas (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Non-Fossil Fuels (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Non-Fossil Fuels (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cogeneration Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: United States Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Chinese Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cogeneration Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: Cogeneration Equipment Market in France by Fuel Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: French Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: German Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Italian Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Cogeneration Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 29: Spanish Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 31: Russian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Russian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Cogeneration Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 39: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Australian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 41: Indian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Cogeneration Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 43: Cogeneration Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cogeneration
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 47: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 48: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 51: Argentinean Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025
Table 52: Argentinean Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 53: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Brazil by Fuel Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: Brazilian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 55: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Mexican Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 57: Rest of Latin America Cogeneration Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 58: Rest of Latin America Cogeneration Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 59: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 60: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 61: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Cogeneration Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and
2025
IRAN
Table 63: Iranian Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Iranian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 65: Israeli Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025
Table 66: Israeli Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 67: Saudi Arabian Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Saudi Arabian Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 69: Cogeneration Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 71: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 73: African Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: African Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 87
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: