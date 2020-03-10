New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.5 Billion by the year 2025, Communication Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$93 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communication Devices will reach a market size of US$542.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$908.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on
Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth
Recent Market Activity
SD Memory Cards: Market Overview
SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of
Opportunities
SD Versions: A Brief Comparison
Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other
Developing Regions
Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions
Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
Apacer Technology, Inc.
Delkin Devices, Inc.
Duracell, Inc.
Edge Memory
EP Holdings Inc.
Eye-Fi, Inc.
Integral Memory plc
KINGMAX Technology Inc.
Kingston Technology Company, Inc.
Kobian Pte Ltd.
Lexar
MagicRAM, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
PNY Technologies, Inc.
Power Quotient International Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics
SanDisk Corporation
Sony Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Transcend Information, Inc.
Verbatim Americas, LLC
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital
Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion
Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones &
Tablets
The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities
The Rise of Connected Digital Homes
Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD
Memory Cards With Authentication Features
Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the
Automotive Sector
Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the
Digital Cameras Market
POS Terminals: A Niche Market
SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity
Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application
Scope of SD Cards
Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards
Market
Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones
Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage
Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage
