New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.5 Billion by the year 2025, Communication Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$93 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communication Devices will reach a market size of US$542.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$908.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Apacer Technology Inc.

Delkin Devices Inc.

Duracell Inc.

Edge Memory

EP Holdings Inc.

Eye-Fi Inc.

Integral Memory plc

KINGMAX Technology Inc.

Kingston Technology Company Inc.

Kobian Pte Ltd.

Lexar

MagicRAM Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

PNY Technologies Inc.

Power Quotient International Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

SanDisk Corporation

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

Verbatim Americas LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on

Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth

Recent Market Activity

SD Memory Cards: Market Overview

SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of

Opportunities

SD Versions: A Brief Comparison

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other

Developing Regions

Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions

Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Apacer Technology, Inc.

Delkin Devices, Inc.

Duracell, Inc.

Edge Memory

EP Holdings Inc.

Eye-Fi, Inc.

Integral Memory plc

KINGMAX Technology Inc.

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Kobian Pte Ltd.

Lexar

MagicRAM, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

PNY Technologies, Inc.

Power Quotient International Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

SanDisk Corporation

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information, Inc.

Verbatim Americas, LLC





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital

Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion

Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones &

Tablets

The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities

The Rise of Connected Digital Homes

Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD

Memory Cards With Authentication Features

Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the

Automotive Sector

Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the

Digital Cameras Market

POS Terminals: A Niche Market

SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity

Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application

Scope of SD Cards

Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards

Market

Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones

Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage

Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Communication Devices (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Communication Devices (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Communication Devices (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Digital Cameras (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Digital Cameras (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Digital Cameras (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 13: United States Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 15: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 17: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Secure

Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 25: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 50: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 62: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 63: Indian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 66: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 77: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 87: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Secure

Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 95: Iranian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Secure Digital (SD) Memory

Cards Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 105: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 63

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960380/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001