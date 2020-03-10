New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0920813/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.9 Billion by the year 2025, Payroll Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$694.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$616.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Payroll Services will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
HRO - A Rapidly Growing BPO Segment
Snapshots
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Market Outlook
Growth Opportunities in Service Segments
Emerging Markets to Drive Future Growth
Cost Reduction: Finding Favor Again in Difficult Times
Need for Regulatory Compliance Drives Adoption of HRO Services
Lowering Risk Levels & Simpler HRO Engagements - Key Growth
Drivers
Multi-Process HRO (MPHRO): Favorable Prospects in the Long Run
Shift towards Cloud-based Platforms Drives MPHRO Market
More Organizations Gravitate towards HR Outsourcing
Factors Creating Need for HR Outsourcing
Future of HR Outsourcing
Key Considerations
Sourcing Strategy/Model: Means to Achieve Business Process
Global Competitor Market Shares
Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Trends Influencing the HR Outsourcing Market
Continuous Adoption of Services Propels HRO Industry
Cloud - The Preferred Platform for HRO
BPaaS - A Growing Trend
Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Rises in Popularity
HRO Analytics Gain Prominence in HR Management & Administration
Predictive Analytics - An Indispensable tool for HR
Robotic Automation Makes In Roads in HRO Industry
Trend towards Process Convergence
Moving to a ’Transformational-Transfer’ Model
Focus Grows on Small and Mid-Size Companies
Select HR Outsourcing Trends Related to Small Businesses
HR BPO Redefines HR Profession
End-to-End Services: Rise in HRO
Demographic Changes Support HRO Growth
Selective Approach Finds Favor
Offshore HR BPO: Driving Cost-Effectiveness
Focus on Business Process Improvement Gains Momentum
PEO Concept Gains Strength
Benefits and Drawbacks of PEO
Recruitment Process Outsourcing - Gaining Wider Attention
Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market
Key Recruitment Process Functions Outsourced by Order of
Importance
RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals
Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace
Talent Acquisition - Changing Definition of RPOs
Digitization of Talent Acquisition Process
Payroll Outsourcing Services Rise in Adoption
Multi-Country Payroll Outsourcing - A High Growth Market
Benefits Administration: Offering Potential Growth
Opportunities for Outsourcing
Trend towards Health & Welfare Services Drives Growth in BAO
Workforce Management Outsourcing Gains Pace
Learning Outsourcing Services - Fulfilling Training Requirements
Market Challenges
Challenges in HR Transformation
HRMS: A Competitor for HRO Market
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 188
