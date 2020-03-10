Caithness to lead team of Blockchain Researchers and University Scholars to develop AmeriCoin, a US Government Issued Cryptocurrency



SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Libertarian 2020 Presidential candidate, Adam Kokesh, has announced the appointment of Alastair Caithness as Chief Blockchain Policy Advisor to lead the development of the AmeriCoin cryptocurrency, a cornerstone of Kokesh’s American Localization platform. Kokesh is seeking to return power to the American people by significantly reducing the intrusion of the US Federal government into all aspects of American life.

A key element of Kokesh’s American Localization plan is to eliminate unsound fiat currency and the need for the Federal Reserve Bank by creating a new decentralized monetary system utilizing a newly developed AmeriCoin cryptocurrency. AmeriCoin will function in a similar manner to Bitcoin but will be fully backed by all the assets of the Federal government, including its substantial land, energy, gold, timber and mineral reserves. Kokesh intends to distribute an equal number of AmeriCoins to all US citizens on his first day in office. The issuance of AmeriCoin to all US citizens represents the return of wealth possessed by the Federal government to its citizens and will serve as a form of universal basic income and reparations for all citizens who have been unable to achieve the American Dream due to unfair governmental tax and policing policies.

Alastair Caithness, 45, of San Diego is a recognized leader in the development of asset-backed, blockchain tokens. Originally from Scotland, Caithness is CEO of Ziyen Energy, a technology-driven company focused on the tokenization of energy infrastructure assets. Under Caithness’ leadership, in 2019 Ziyen Energy launched ZiyenCoin, an energy infrastructure token utilizing blockchain technology as a catalyst to facilitate the transition in energy from carbon-based fuels to renewable energy.

Caithness, stated, “It’s an honor to work with Adam Kokesh as he seeks to transform American society. The burden of federal tax is one of the main reasons young people are having such a difficult time developing a sound financial start to life. I am confident that Adam’s initial idea to create an American cryptocurrency can be combined with the rapid advances in the architecture of asset-backed tokenization to develop AmeriCoin as a force for financial freedom. AmeriCoin has the potential to restore liberty to all people in the United States, and we are building a dream team of blockchain experts to join me in developing this important project.”

Adam Kokesh, noted “I am delighted to have a leader of Alastair’s talents, knowledge and ingenuity direct the AmeriCoin project. There is no better way to return power to the American people than by democratizing ownership of the Federal government’s assets through tokenization.”

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.