7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 87.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Manual Transmission will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.1 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.8 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Manual Transmission will reach a market size of 4.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately 16.4 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

FPT Industrial S.p.A.

General Motors Company

Groupe Renault

Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

JATCO Ltd.

Magna International Inc

Getrag B.V

Oerlikon Graziano

Ricardo Plc

Subaru Corporation

Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company

TREMEC

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

Xtrac Limited

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving

the Automotive Industry Forward

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past:

A Retrospective Review

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive

Transmission Systems

DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Transmission Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission

Systems

Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift

towards Automatic Transmission Systems

Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for

High-Speed Transmission Systems

The Gear Count Marches on

Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for

Electrification of Transmission Systems

Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in

Electronic Transmissions

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight

Transmission Systems

CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback

Automatic Vis-à-Vis Manual Transmissions

Performance

Pricing and Maintenance Cost

Fuel Economy

Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market

Technology Developments to Benefit the Market

Technische Universität München Develops Lightweight Torque

Vectoring Transmission

Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for

Clutches

Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies

Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries

Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 61

