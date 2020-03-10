New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Transmission Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092461/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 87.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Manual Transmission will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.1 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.8 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Manual Transmission will reach a market size of 4.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately 16.4 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092461/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving
the Automotive Industry Forward
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past:
A Retrospective Review
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive
Transmission Systems
DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Transmission Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
FPT Industrial S.p.A. (Italy)
General Motors Company (USA)
Groupe Renault (France)
Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Inc. (USA)
Hyundai Motor Company (Korea)
JATCO Ltd. (Japan)
Magna International, Inc. (Canada)
GETRAG B.V. (Germany)
Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)
Ricardo Plc (UK)
Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company (China)
Subaru Corporation (Japan)
TREMEC (USA)
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
Xtrac Limited (UK)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission
Systems
Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift
towards Automatic Transmission Systems
Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for
High-Speed Transmission Systems
The Gear Count Marches on
Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for
Electrification of Transmission Systems
Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in
Electronic Transmissions
Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight
Transmission Systems
CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback
Automatic Vis-à-Vis Manual Transmissions
Performance
Pricing and Maintenance Cost
Fuel Economy
Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market
Technology Developments to Benefit the Market
Technische Universität München Develops Lightweight Torque
Vectoring Transmission
Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for
Clutches
Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies
Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Transmission Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Manual Transmission (Transmission Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Manual Transmission (Transmission Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Automatic Transmission (Transmission Technology)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to
2025
Table 6: Automatic Transmission (Transmission Technology)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Continuously Variable Transmission (Transmission
Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand
Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Continuously Variable Transmission (Transmission
Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission
Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission
Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 11: Automated Manual Transmission (Transmission
Technology) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units:
2018 to 2025
Table 12: Automated Manual Transmission (Transmission
Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Transmission Technologies (Transmission
Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Transmission Technologies (Transmission
Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Technology
for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Automotive Transmission Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 21: Chinese Automotive Transmission Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Chinese Automotive Transmission Systems Market by
Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Transmission Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 27: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in France by
Transmission Technology: Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: French Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 29: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: German Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Automotive Transmission Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Italian Automotive Transmission Systems Market by
Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Transmission
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units by Transmission Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: United Kingdom Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 35: Spanish Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Technology
for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 37: Russian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Russian Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 39: Rest of Europe Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: Rest of Europe Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 41: Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Transmission Technology: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 45: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Australian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 47: Indian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Technology
for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 49: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Transmission Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive
Transmission Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 53: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 54: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
by Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 57: Argentinean Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 58: Argentinean Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 59: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Brazil by
Transmission Technology: Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Brazilian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 61: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Mexican Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 63: Rest of Latin America Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Rest of Latin America Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 65: The Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: The Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 67: The Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission
Technology for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 69: Iranian Market for Automotive Transmission Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Iranian Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 71: Israeli Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 72: Israeli Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 73: Saudi Arabian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Saudi Arabian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
by Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 75: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the Period
2018-2025
Table 76: Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Transmission
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 77: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the Period
2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 79: African Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: African Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092461/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: