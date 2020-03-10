Selbyville, Delaware, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Telecom Power Systems Market by Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Technology (AC Power, DC Power, Digital Electricity), Application (Macro/Outdoor BTS, Data Centers, Indoor DAS), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of telecom power systems will reach $7 billion by 2026.

The telecom power systems market growth is attributed to rapid development of telecommunication infrastructure in developing markets such as China and India along with the large-scale investments in developing the 5G network infrastructure worldwide. The major countries investing significantly in 5G network infrastructure deployment include China, Japan, U.S., and South Korea along with key European members.

The outdoor telecom power systems market held a majority revenue share of around 70.8% in 2019 due to their extensive deployment for powering macro telecom towers and small cell sites. Owing to innovation in outdoor systems such as high-power density, improved energy saving features, and monitoring capabilities, their demand is expected to grow consistently between 2020 and 2026.

Also, companies are focusing on enhancing the operational capabilities of outdoor power systems by enabling longer battery reserve times and increased capacity for high power loads in case of failure of AC mains. Such capabilities are improving the utility of outdoor power systems for demanding applications in DC networks.

The AC powered solutions in the telecom power systems market are expected to exhibit a growth of over 8% during the forecast period. These are typically used for powering outdoor DAS remote access units. AC powered telecom systems make use of alternating current through inverters that convert direct current into uninterruptable AC power.

AC powered systems are majorly used in applications with heavy input power requirements such as data centers and telecom equipment thermal management systems. These systems are beneficial compared to DC systems as controlling voltage levels is easier & less expensive through AC power distribution systems.

The indoor DAS power solutions will expand at an excellent CAGR of around 10% from 2020 to 2026. Indoor DAS units are typically AC powered . The remote access units can consume power up to 450W depending on the individual configuration. Telecom power system vendors are focusing on offering rectifier systems or batteries for deployment in enterprise applications as well as indoor large venues.

The extensive government initiatives and investments to develop telecom infrastructure in Europe are supporting the telecom power systems market growth. For instance, in August 2019, the UK government allotted USD 38.35 billion to develop 5G network for rural areas. The growing deployment of radio equipment and increasing mobile coverage are enabling the need for efficient power systems. German government authorities are emphasizing on strategies to improve mobile coverage across the country.

Some major findings of the telecom power systems market report include:

The government initiatives for rapid development of smart city projects are fueling the demand for telecom power systems to provide uninterrupted connectivity to large number of IoT devices.

The increasing demand for cloud data centers is enabling power system providers to develop innovative telecom power system to match the demand of their data center customers.

to match the demand of their data center customers. The increasing demand for providing coverage to remote places such as rural areas and long highways is supporting the adoption of digital electricity solutions.

The increasing demand for cloud data centers due to growing internet traffic in supporting the adoption of telecom power systems across the data centers.

