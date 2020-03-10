New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weight Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.6 Billion by the year 2025, Beverages will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$264.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Beverages will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Nutrition

Amway

Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Global Healing Center

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Hydroxycut

Nestlé Health Science S.A

Nutrisystem Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

SlimFast

Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Nature’s Bounty Co., Twinlab Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Weight Control Products: Health Benefit Solutions for Life-

Changing Results

Fatty Acids and Sources

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Consumer Shift towards Non-Invasive Treatments:

Foundation for Market Growth

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: The Largest Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies: Strong Growth Prospects

Global Competitor Market Shares

Weight Control Products Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Nutrition (USA)

Amway (USA)

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)

The Coca-Cola Company (USA)

Global Healing Center (USA)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)

Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc. (Canada)

Hydroxycut (Canada)

Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland)

Nutrisystem, Inc. (USA)

PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)

SlimFast (USA)

Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International (USA)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (USA)

Twinlab Corporation (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic: A Strong Growth

Driver for Weight Control Products

Obesity Statistics

Women: The Dominant Consumer Category

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &

the New Advertising Target

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Provides the Perfect

Platform for Market Penetration

Select Obesity & Weight Management Food and Beverage Ingredients

Functional Carbohydrates

Satiety Ingredients

Fibers for Satiety

Bioactives and Extracts

Absorption Blockers

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Ingredients with Low Sugar Content

Stress Alleviating Compounds

Rising Need to Address Various Health Conditions Spurs Demand

for Weight Control Products

Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes - A Glance at Key Stats

Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive

Healthcare, Bodes Well for the Market

Low-Calorie Carbonated Beverages: Losing Sheen as a Weight Loss

Option

Diet Soda and its Effects on Weight Loss

Growing Importance of Good Carbs and Good-for-You Products

Drives Demand for Grains

Dietary Supplements Market Find Favor as Weight Loss Products

Herbal Products: Going the Natural Way to Lose Weight

Rising Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that

Aid Weight Loss

Slimming Teas - A Solution to Trim Down Weight

A Glance at Teas with Obesity Preventing Capabilities

Vegetarian Diet & Weight Loss: Pros and Cons

Multiple Weight Control Benefits Drive Demand for Salad Recipes

and Dressings

Despite Rising Concerns, Low-Fat Products Continue to

Experience Growth in Demand

Growing Consumer Interest in Low-Fat and Low-Cal Products Drive

Innovations

Low-Fat Dairy Products: A Healthier Option for Consumers on

Weight Watch

Low-Fat Dairy Beverages Market: Poised for Growth

Low-Fat Yogurts Earn Mainstream Status

Mixed Market Prospects for Low Fat Milk

Low-Fat Ice Creams Rise in Popularity

Low-Fat Diet: A Boon or a Bane?

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Rising Demand from Middle Class Population

E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities

Key Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Weight Control

Products

Rise in Number of Obesity Surgeries Challenges Market Growth

Can Diet Foods Help Reduce Obesity Rates?

Side Effects Mar the Consumption of Weight Control Products

Olestra: On the Wrong Side of the Scale

Fake Weight Loss Products Unveil New Dimension to the Problem

Noteworthy Trends In Weight Control Ingredients & Additives

Garcinia Cambogia for Blocking Fat Absorption and Suppressing

Appetite

Lack of Clinical Evidence Mars Growth Prospects

Dietary Proteins Encourage Satiety, Enables Weight Control

Soy: A Miracle Food or Fattening Protein?

Manufacturers Look for Alternate Sources Other than Soy Protein

Glucomannan: A Dietary Fiber that Absorbs Water in the Gut

Green Coffee Beans Decreases Accumulation of Body Fat

Multiple Benefits of Green Tea Extracts Drive Usage in Weight

Control Supplements

Methyl Cellulose Reduces Fat Absorption

Gluten-Free Foods for Weight Control: A Myth or Reality?

Other Food & Beverage Ingredients and Additives that Aid Weight

Control

Guarana

Hoodia

Pyruvate

Raspberry Ketone

Yohimbe

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)

Bitter Orange Extract

White Kidney Bean Extract

Plexus Slim

Sensa

Mango Seed Fiber

Resveratrol

Novel Ingredients Targeting Nutrient Absorption or/and Metabolism

Chitosan

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Chromium

Chromium Picolinate

Chlorogenic Acid

Coleus Forskohlii

Fucoxanthin

Select Ingredients that Suppress Appetite

Hoodia and Sensa

Starch and Fiber





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Weight Control Products Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Weight Control Products Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Weight Control Products Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Beverages (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Beverages (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Beverages (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Meal Replacements (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Meal Replacements (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Meal Replacements (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Weight Control Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Weight Control Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 11: Weight Control Products Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Weight Control Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Weight Control Products Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Weight Control Products Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Weight Control Products: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Weight Control Products Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Weight Control Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Weight Control Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Weight Control Products Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Weight Control Products Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Weight Control Products Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Weight Control Products Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Weight Control Products Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Weight Control Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 26: Weight Control Products Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Weight Control Products Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: French Weight Control Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Weight Control Products Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Weight Control Products Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Weight Control Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Weight Control Products Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Weight Control Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Weight Control Products Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Weight Control Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Weight Control Products Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Weight Control Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Weight Control Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Weight Control Products Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Weight Control Products Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Weight Control Products Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Weight Control Products Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Weight Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 47: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Weight Control Products Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Weight Control Products Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Weight Control Products Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Weight Control Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Weight Control Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Weight Control Products Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Weight Control Products Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Weight Control Products Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Weight Control Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Weight Control Products Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Weight Control

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Weight Control Products Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Weight Control Products Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Weight Control Products Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Weight Control Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Weight Control Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Weight Control Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Weight Control Products Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Weight Control Products Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Weight Control Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Weight Control Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Weight Control Products Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Weight Control Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Weight Control Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 83: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Weight Control Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Weight Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 86: Weight Control Products Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Weight Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: The Middle East Weight Control Products Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Weight Control Products Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Weight Control Products: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Weight Control Products Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Weight Control Products Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Weight Control Products Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Weight Control Products Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Weight Control Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Weight Control Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Weight Control Products Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Weight Control Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 102: Weight Control Products Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Weight Control Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Weight Control Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Weight Control Products Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Weight Control Products Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Weight Control Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 98

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001