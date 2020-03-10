New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weight Control Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080438/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.6 Billion by the year 2025, Beverages will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$264.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Beverages will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Weight Control Products: Health Benefit Solutions for Life-
Changing Results
Fatty Acids and Sources
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Consumer Shift towards Non-Invasive Treatments:
Foundation for Market Growth
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: The Largest Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies: Strong Growth Prospects
Global Competitor Market Shares
Weight Control Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
Amway (USA)
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
The Coca-Cola Company (USA)
Global Healing Center (USA)
Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)
Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc. (Canada)
Hydroxycut (Canada)
Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland)
Nutrisystem, Inc. (USA)
PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
SlimFast (USA)
Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International (USA)
The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
The Nature’s Bounty Co. (USA)
Twinlab Corporation (USA)
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic: A Strong Growth
Driver for Weight Control Products
Obesity Statistics
Women: The Dominant Consumer Category
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &
the New Advertising Target
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Provides the Perfect
Platform for Market Penetration
Select Obesity & Weight Management Food and Beverage Ingredients
Functional Carbohydrates
Satiety Ingredients
Fibers for Satiety
Bioactives and Extracts
Absorption Blockers
Thermogenic Fat Burners
Ingredients with Low Sugar Content
Stress Alleviating Compounds
Rising Need to Address Various Health Conditions Spurs Demand
for Weight Control Products
Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes - A Glance at Key Stats
Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive
Healthcare, Bodes Well for the Market
Low-Calorie Carbonated Beverages: Losing Sheen as a Weight Loss
Option
Diet Soda and its Effects on Weight Loss
Growing Importance of Good Carbs and Good-for-You Products
Drives Demand for Grains
Dietary Supplements Market Find Favor as Weight Loss Products
Herbal Products: Going the Natural Way to Lose Weight
Rising Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that
Aid Weight Loss
Slimming Teas - A Solution to Trim Down Weight
A Glance at Teas with Obesity Preventing Capabilities
Vegetarian Diet & Weight Loss: Pros and Cons
Multiple Weight Control Benefits Drive Demand for Salad Recipes
and Dressings
Despite Rising Concerns, Low-Fat Products Continue to
Experience Growth in Demand
Growing Consumer Interest in Low-Fat and Low-Cal Products Drive
Innovations
Low-Fat Dairy Products: A Healthier Option for Consumers on
Weight Watch
Low-Fat Dairy Beverages Market: Poised for Growth
Low-Fat Yogurts Earn Mainstream Status
Mixed Market Prospects for Low Fat Milk
Low-Fat Ice Creams Rise in Popularity
Low-Fat Diet: A Boon or a Bane?
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
Rising Demand from Middle Class Population
E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities
Key Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Weight Control
Products
Rise in Number of Obesity Surgeries Challenges Market Growth
Can Diet Foods Help Reduce Obesity Rates?
Side Effects Mar the Consumption of Weight Control Products
Olestra: On the Wrong Side of the Scale
Fake Weight Loss Products Unveil New Dimension to the Problem
Noteworthy Trends In Weight Control Ingredients & Additives
Garcinia Cambogia for Blocking Fat Absorption and Suppressing
Appetite
Lack of Clinical Evidence Mars Growth Prospects
Dietary Proteins Encourage Satiety, Enables Weight Control
Soy: A Miracle Food or Fattening Protein?
Manufacturers Look for Alternate Sources Other than Soy Protein
Glucomannan: A Dietary Fiber that Absorbs Water in the Gut
Green Coffee Beans Decreases Accumulation of Body Fat
Multiple Benefits of Green Tea Extracts Drive Usage in Weight
Control Supplements
Methyl Cellulose Reduces Fat Absorption
Gluten-Free Foods for Weight Control: A Myth or Reality?
Other Food & Beverage Ingredients and Additives that Aid Weight
Control
Guarana
Hoodia
Pyruvate
Raspberry Ketone
Yohimbe
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
Bitter Orange Extract
White Kidney Bean Extract
Plexus Slim
Sensa
Mango Seed Fiber
Resveratrol
Novel Ingredients Targeting Nutrient Absorption or/and Metabolism
Chitosan
Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Chromium
Chromium Picolinate
Chlorogenic Acid
Coleus Forskohlii
Fucoxanthin
Select Ingredients that Suppress Appetite
Hoodia and Sensa
Starch and Fiber
