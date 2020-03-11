CHARLESTON, S.C., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moovila , the world’s leading intelligent work management platform, today announced its partnership with global construction manufacturer Komatsu to develop the company’s Smart Construction Field digital solution for intelligent work management on and off the jobsite.



Leveraging Moovila’s capabilities, Komatsu’s Smart Construction customers will achieve accurate cost and data tracking through the integration of people, machines and technology. The result is the real-time cost analysis of any construction project, including change orders, to help retain profit margins and avoid disputes. With support from Moovila, Komatsu empowers its customers' success with automated and cost-effective work management.

Mike Psenka , president and CEO of Moovila, shared, “Komatsu has spearheaded major advancements in the construction industry. As part of this commitment to innovation, Komatsu enlisted Moovila to help advance Komatsu’s Smart digital job site capabilities, and we’re thrilled to be working together.”

Today’s construction job sites revolve around detailed orchestration, which rely on integrated communications, accurate and real-time data collection, ensuring that plans and schedules get met and processes remain optimized. At the end of the day, project success comes down to progress timelines and profit through constant management and oversight.

The Moovila solution bridges process automation, project management best practices and third-party integrations to keep construction jobs on track. Based on the information collected, the approach delivers a clear picture of the critical path for the project, prioritizing workflows and updating status in real-time. It also works to ensure accountability on the part of stakeholders with smart scheduling and to enhance resource management through IoT connectivity, GPS location and geo-fencing to inform timelines and progress of work.

Psenka concluded, “Together, Komatsu and Moovila are transforming the way construction job sites operate, keeping everyone and everything connected while improving project execution and effectiveness.”

About Moovila

Moovila connects people and work in a single integrated environment bringing intelligence, automation and insights into a collaborative work platform. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating the real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work.

Moovila empowers customers with clear and simple process design tools, automatic scheduling, real-life capacity management and analytics, IoT connectivity and a suite of collaboration and accountability tools all designed to connect and consolidate every aspect of work management. For the first time, organizations can manage their entire work ecosystem using the same data on the same platform. For more information, visit www.Moovila.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14f4c9bc-5b73-42f2-8db0-26f8bf8d0258