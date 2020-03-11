New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Reality (VR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960391/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.5 Billion by the year 2025, Consumer Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumer Electronics will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Barco N.V

EON Reality Inc.

Google Inc.

HTC Corporation

Immersive Robotics

Intel Corporation

Kopin Corporation, Inc.

Leap Motion, Inc.

Lenovo (China)

MindMaze Holding SA

Oculus VR, LLC

Pimax Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sensics, Inc.

Sixense Enterprises Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

StarVR Corporation

Varjo Technologies

Virtalis Limited

VirtaMed AG

VRgineers, Inc.

WorldViz

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AppReal-VR

Cubicle Ninjas

Crytek GmbH

Epic Games, Inc.

Erminesoft

Firsthand Technology Inc.

Hyperlink Infosystem

Jaunt, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Pixvana, Inc.

Unigine Corp.

Unity Technologies, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960391/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Age of Digital Immersion: The Foundation for the Growing

Business Interest in Virtual Reality

The First Wave of VR Unleashes the Power of VR as a Training,

Simulation & Gaming Tool

The Second Wave of VR Will Unleash VR as a Communication

System/Interface

Recent Market Activity

From a Fictional Concept to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity,

the VR Market is Ripe for the Picking

Investments Scenario: Venture Capitalists Get Ready to Surf the

Giant VR Wave

A Peek Into Active AR & VR Investors & the Companies Funded by

Them

Crowdfunding, Emerges as the New Way Forward

Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Virtual Reality

VR Value Chain Participants

Enterprise Sector to Mobilize a Sizable Chunk of Growth in the

VR Market

Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Hide a Goldmine of

Opportunities for VR

Backed by the Promise of ?Adding Value in Care?, VR in

Healthcare Poised for Rapid Growth in a Rapidly Transforming

Value Based Healthcare System

Convergence of VR & AR Into Mixed Reality to be the Bold New

Future

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Virtual Reality (VR) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



VR Hardware Manufacturers

Barco N.V (Belgium)

EON Reality Inc. (USA)

Google Inc. (USA)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Immersive Robotics (Australia)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Kopin Corporation, Inc. (USA)

Leap Motion, Inc. (USA)

Lenovo (China)

MindMaze Holding SA (Switzerland)

Oculus VR, LLC (USA)

Pimax Technology (Shanghai) Co., LTD

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea)

Sensics, Inc. (USA)

Sixense Enterprises Inc. (USA)

Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)

StarVR Corporation (Taiwan)

Varjo Technologies (Finland)

Virtalis Limited (UK)

VirtaMed AG (Switzerland)

VRgineers, Inc (Czech Republic)

WorldViz (USA)

VR Software Developers (Includes Software Toolsfor VR Content,

VR Video Capture, and VR App Developers)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)

AppReal-VR (Israel)

Cubicle Ninjas (USA)

Crytek GmbH (Germany)

Epic Games, Inc. (USA)

Erminesoft (USA)

Firsthand Technology Inc. (USA)

Hyperlink Infosystem (India)

Jaunt, Inc. (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

Pixvana, Inc. (USA)

Unigine Corp. (Russia)

Unity Technologies, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Rise & Fall of Mobile VR: The Insider Story of Why Consumer

VR is Falling

The Rise of VR Arcades: The Last Ditch Attempt to Revive the

Consumer Gaming Market

Non-Consumer Applications: The Future of VR

Value of VR in Advertising Rises InSync With the Importance of

Immersive & Interactive Visualization in Digital Marketing

VR Ready for Fishing Opportunities in the US$1.5 Trillion

Aerospace Industry

VR?s Room-Scale Immersive Experience to Revolutionize Real

Estate and Architecture

Educational VR Experiences to Complement Traditional Teaching

Methods

VR Technology Promotes Immersive and Cost-effective Simulation

Based Training

Future of VR Lies in the Hardware Design: A Review

A Peek Into the Latest Headset Innovations in the Market

HTC Vive Pros Features Improved Visual Fidelity and Room Scale

Experience to Attract Enterprise Users

Upgrades Propel Affordable Oculus Rift and Sony PSVR to Compete

With HTC Vive in Immersive Gameplay

Standalone VR Headsets Promote Untethered VR Experience: Oculus

Go Stands Out Among Pricier Competitors

Pimax 8K VR Premium Headset Provides Widest FOV to Increase

Immersive Effect

Increased Focus on Innovations in Mobile VR Headsets in a Bid

to Battle the Threat of Standalone VR Headsets

Innovations in VR Accessories to Enhance Immersive Experience

VR Content/Apps Rise in Significance On Par With Hardware to

Influence the Commercial Success of VR Technology

List of Leading VR Apps Classified by End Use Application

Issues & Challenges

Yet to be Resolved Technology Issues - A Major Concern

Low Resolution of HMDs

Performance Issues from Display Latency of VR Devices

Massive Size of HMDs

Non-Compatibility with Other Devices

Need for Systems with High End Configuration & its Cost

Implications

Maintaining Consistent Video Quality - A Major Technology

Challenge

Data Storage - A Critical But Often Ignored VR Function

Despite Emergence of New Relatively Inexpensive Model - Cost

Continues to Remain a Major Issue

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Virtual Reality (VR) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Virtual Reality (VR) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Virtual Reality (VR) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual

Reality (VR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Demand for Virtual Reality (VR) in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Chinese Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Virtual Reality (VR) Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: European Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: European Virtual Reality (VR) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 23: Virtual Reality (VR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 24: French Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 25: Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 27: Italian Demand for Virtual Reality (VR) in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Italian Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Virtual Reality (VR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 32: Rest of Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Virtual Reality (VR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Virtual Reality (VR) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 36: Rest of World Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 126

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960391/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001