4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.5 Billion by the year 2025, Consumer Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumer Electronics will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Age of Digital Immersion: The Foundation for the Growing
Business Interest in Virtual Reality
The First Wave of VR Unleashes the Power of VR as a Training,
Simulation & Gaming Tool
The Second Wave of VR Will Unleash VR as a Communication
System/Interface
Recent Market Activity
From a Fictional Concept to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity,
the VR Market is Ripe for the Picking
Investments Scenario: Venture Capitalists Get Ready to Surf the
Giant VR Wave
A Peek Into Active AR & VR Investors & the Companies Funded by
Them
Crowdfunding, Emerges as the New Way Forward
Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Virtual Reality
VR Value Chain Participants
Enterprise Sector to Mobilize a Sizable Chunk of Growth in the
VR Market
Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Hide a Goldmine of
Opportunities for VR
Backed by the Promise of ?Adding Value in Care?, VR in
Healthcare Poised for Rapid Growth in a Rapidly Transforming
Value Based Healthcare System
Convergence of VR & AR Into Mixed Reality to be the Bold New
Future
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtual Reality (VR) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
VR Hardware Manufacturers
Barco N.V (Belgium)
EON Reality Inc. (USA)
Google Inc. (USA)
HTC Corporation (Taiwan)
Immersive Robotics (Australia)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Kopin Corporation, Inc. (USA)
Leap Motion, Inc. (USA)
Lenovo (China)
MindMaze Holding SA (Switzerland)
Oculus VR, LLC (USA)
Pimax Technology (Shanghai) Co., LTD
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea)
Sensics, Inc. (USA)
Sixense Enterprises Inc. (USA)
Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)
StarVR Corporation (Taiwan)
Varjo Technologies (Finland)
Virtalis Limited (UK)
VirtaMed AG (Switzerland)
VRgineers, Inc (Czech Republic)
WorldViz (USA)
VR Software Developers (Includes Software Toolsfor VR Content,
VR Video Capture, and VR App Developers)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)
AppReal-VR (Israel)
Cubicle Ninjas (USA)
Crytek GmbH (Germany)
Epic Games, Inc. (USA)
Erminesoft (USA)
Firsthand Technology Inc. (USA)
Hyperlink Infosystem (India)
Jaunt, Inc. (USA)
NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
Pixvana, Inc. (USA)
Unigine Corp. (Russia)
Unity Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Rise & Fall of Mobile VR: The Insider Story of Why Consumer
VR is Falling
The Rise of VR Arcades: The Last Ditch Attempt to Revive the
Consumer Gaming Market
Non-Consumer Applications: The Future of VR
Value of VR in Advertising Rises InSync With the Importance of
Immersive & Interactive Visualization in Digital Marketing
VR Ready for Fishing Opportunities in the US$1.5 Trillion
Aerospace Industry
VR?s Room-Scale Immersive Experience to Revolutionize Real
Estate and Architecture
Educational VR Experiences to Complement Traditional Teaching
Methods
VR Technology Promotes Immersive and Cost-effective Simulation
Based Training
Future of VR Lies in the Hardware Design: A Review
A Peek Into the Latest Headset Innovations in the Market
HTC Vive Pros Features Improved Visual Fidelity and Room Scale
Experience to Attract Enterprise Users
Upgrades Propel Affordable Oculus Rift and Sony PSVR to Compete
With HTC Vive in Immersive Gameplay
Standalone VR Headsets Promote Untethered VR Experience: Oculus
Go Stands Out Among Pricier Competitors
Pimax 8K VR Premium Headset Provides Widest FOV to Increase
Immersive Effect
Increased Focus on Innovations in Mobile VR Headsets in a Bid
to Battle the Threat of Standalone VR Headsets
Innovations in VR Accessories to Enhance Immersive Experience
VR Content/Apps Rise in Significance On Par With Hardware to
Influence the Commercial Success of VR Technology
List of Leading VR Apps Classified by End Use Application
Issues & Challenges
Yet to be Resolved Technology Issues - A Major Concern
Low Resolution of HMDs
Performance Issues from Display Latency of VR Devices
Massive Size of HMDs
Non-Compatibility with Other Devices
Need for Systems with High End Configuration & its Cost
Implications
Maintaining Consistent Video Quality - A Major Technology
Challenge
Data Storage - A Critical But Often Ignored VR Function
Despite Emergence of New Relatively Inexpensive Model - Cost
Continues to Remain a Major Issue
Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Virtual Reality (VR) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Virtual Reality (VR) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Virtual Reality (VR) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual
Reality (VR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Demand for Virtual Reality (VR) in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Chinese Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Virtual Reality (VR) Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: European Virtual Reality (VR) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 23: Virtual Reality (VR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 24: French Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 25: Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Demand for Virtual Reality (VR) in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Italian Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Virtual Reality (VR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Virtual Reality (VR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Virtual Reality (VR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 36: Rest of World Virtual Reality (VR) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 126
