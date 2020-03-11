New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bridal Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$74.9 Billion by the year 2025, Bridal Wear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$523.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$402.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bridal Wear will reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allure Bridals, Inc.

David’s Bridal Inc.

Elie Saab

Harrods Ltd.

Helen Rodrigues

JLM Couture Inc.

Justin Alexander Limited

Macy’s, Inc.

Monique Lhuillier

Morilee LLC

Naeem Khan

Paloma Blanca

Peter Langner

Pronovias Fashion Group

Pronuptia de Paris SA

Sophia Tolli

Temperley London

Theia Couture

Vera Wang

Watters

Winnie Couture

Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd.

Zuhair Murad







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Bridal Wear: Dressing Brides through Ever-Changing Fashion

Trends, Traditions, and Styles

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Era of Marriageable Millennials and their Growing

Extravagance: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Uniqueness, Creative Experiences, and Personalization

Characterize the Millennial Couples Wedding

Lesser Number of Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding

Most Expensive Wedding Dresses Worldwide in Recent Years

Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Bride: The Focal Point

for Bridal Wear Designers and Fashion Houses

Spicing Up the Wedding Season

The Changing Romanticism of Bridal Attire

Clothes & Finery Maketh a Bride?

Contemporary Brides Break Loose from the Shackles of ?Tradition?

Beauty & Mettle Underplay Conservatism

Wedding Wear Sustains Tradition and Simplicity Not Bowing to

Hip Fads

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bridal Wear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2025

Bridal Wear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allure Bridals, Inc. (UK)

David’s Bridal Inc. (USA)

Elie Saab (Lebanon)

Harrods Ltd. (UK)

Helen Rodrigues (Australia)

JLM Couture Inc. (USA)

Justin Alexander Limited (USA)

Sincerity Bridal (USA)

Macy’s, Inc. (USA)

Monique Lhuillier (USA)

Morilee LLC (USA)

Naeem Khan (USA)

Paloma Blanca (Canada)

Peter Langner (Italy)

Pronovias Fashion Group (Spain)

Pronuptia de Paris SA (France)

Sophia Tolli (UK)

Temperley London (UK)

Theia Couture (USA)

Vera Wang (USA)

Watters (USA)

Winnie Couture (USA)

Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zuhair Murad (Lebanon)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Posting and Marketing of Awe-inspiring and Beautiful Weddings

by Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains

Digital Innovation Transforms the Wedding Industry

Social Media and e-Commerce in Weddings Continue to Grow

Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride

The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for

Wedding Dresses

Spain, US and China Achieve New Milestones in Bridal Fashion

Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Lavish Weddings

and Bridal Wear Brands

Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes

Meghan Markle?s Wedding Dress and the Bridal Wear Market

The Engaged Couple Offers Significant Opportunities for Market

Penetration

Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to

Cannibalize High-end Brands

The Expensive Bridal Attire Enters the Mass Market

Global Bridal Wear Market and the Disruption Caused by the

Rising Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers

Traditional Bridal Wear Retailers to Retain Significance

Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion

Bridal Jewelry Crosses Western Borders,Gains Wider Acceptance

Jewelry: Essence of the Bride

Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers

Foster Growth of Platinum Jewelry

Brides Succumb to the Charms of Platinum

A Peek into What Makes Platinum So Irresistible

Innovative and Novel Bridal Jewelry Lends Traction to Market

Growth

Return of the Classics: Old Wine in a New Bottle

The Urban Classy Bride Prefers Color

Rising Popularity of Stylish yet Comfortable Bridal Footwear

Spurs Market Demand

Reality Television Shows: A Boon or a Bane for the Wedding Wear

Retail Market?

Bridal Flowers/Bouquets: Botanicals Infuse their Sweet Fragrance

Recent Trends in Bridesmaids? Wear: Getting a Fair Share of the

Spotlight

Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche

Discount Bridal Service: Bridal Salons go Wired

Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride?s Attire

Lace Rein Supreme as a Popular Material for Accessories

Shimmering Crystals and Twinkling Pearls Shine Bright in

Accessories

2018: Noteworthy Trends in Bridal Fashion

Colorful Dresses and 3D Elements

Illusion Necklines and Modest Silhouettes

Backless Dresses and Deep V Neckline

Capes, Corsets, Bows and Bling

Celebrity Inspirations

Affordable Dresses

Off-the-Shoulder Dresses and Sleeves

Embroidered Details and Statement Veils

Detachable Trains and Stacking Rings

Hair Clips & Headpieces

Other 2018 Bridal Wear Trends Reviewed

Luxury Brands and Worldwide Wedding Trends

Traditional Wedding Dress Trends from Countries across the

World Summarized

Popular Bridal Gown Trends in 2017

Popular Bridal Wear Design Trends in the Recent Past

Design Trends in Bridal Wear: An Evolutionary Scan over the

Last 200 Years





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bridal Wear Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bridal Wear Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bridal Wear Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Bridal Wear Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bridal Wear Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Bridal Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Bridal Wear Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Bridal Wear: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Bridal Wear Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Bridal Wear Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Bridal Wear Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Bridal Wear Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Bridal Wear Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Bridal Wear Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Bridal Wear Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Bridal Wear Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Bridal Wear Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Bridal Wear Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Bridal Wear Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Bridal Wear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Bridal Wear: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Bridal Wear Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Bridal Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Bridal Wear Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Bridal Wear Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Bridal Wear Market in Russia: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Bridal Wear Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Bridal Wear Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Bridal Wear Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Bridal Wear Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Bridal Wear Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Bridal Wear Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Bridal Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Bridal Wear Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Bridal Wear Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Bridal Wear Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bridal Wear: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 39: Bridal Wear Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Bridal Wear Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Bridal Wear Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Bridal Wear Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Bridal Wear Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Bridal Wear Market in Argentina in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Bridal Wear Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Bridal Wear Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Bridal Wear Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Bridal Wear Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Bridal Wear Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Bridal Wear Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Bridal Wear Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Bridal Wear Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Bridal Wear Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Bridal Wear: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Bridal Wear Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Bridal Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Bridal Wear Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Bridal Wear Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Bridal Wear Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Bridal Wear Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Bridal Wear Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Bridal Wear Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Bridal Wear Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Bridal Wear Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Bridal Wear Market in Africa: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 124

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001