The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$74.9 Billion by the year 2025, Bridal Wear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$523.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$402.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bridal Wear will reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Bridal Wear: Dressing Brides through Ever-Changing Fashion
Trends, Traditions, and Styles
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
The Era of Marriageable Millennials and their Growing
Extravagance: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Uniqueness, Creative Experiences, and Personalization
Characterize the Millennial Couples Wedding
Lesser Number of Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding
Most Expensive Wedding Dresses Worldwide in Recent Years
Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Bride: The Focal Point
for Bridal Wear Designers and Fashion Houses
Spicing Up the Wedding Season
The Changing Romanticism of Bridal Attire
Clothes & Finery Maketh a Bride?
Contemporary Brides Break Loose from the Shackles of ?Tradition?
Beauty & Mettle Underplay Conservatism
Wedding Wear Sustains Tradition and Simplicity Not Bowing to
Hip Fads
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bridal Wear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2025
Bridal Wear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allure Bridals, Inc. (UK)
David’s Bridal Inc. (USA)
Elie Saab (Lebanon)
Harrods Ltd. (UK)
Helen Rodrigues (Australia)
JLM Couture Inc. (USA)
Justin Alexander Limited (USA)
Sincerity Bridal (USA)
Macy’s, Inc. (USA)
Monique Lhuillier (USA)
Morilee LLC (USA)
Naeem Khan (USA)
Paloma Blanca (Canada)
Peter Langner (Italy)
Pronovias Fashion Group (Spain)
Pronuptia de Paris SA (France)
Sophia Tolli (UK)
Temperley London (UK)
Theia Couture (USA)
Vera Wang (USA)
Watters (USA)
Winnie Couture (USA)
Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zuhair Murad (Lebanon)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Posting and Marketing of Awe-inspiring and Beautiful Weddings
by Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains
Digital Innovation Transforms the Wedding Industry
Social Media and e-Commerce in Weddings Continue to Grow
Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride
The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for
Wedding Dresses
Spain, US and China Achieve New Milestones in Bridal Fashion
Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Lavish Weddings
and Bridal Wear Brands
Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes
Meghan Markle?s Wedding Dress and the Bridal Wear Market
The Engaged Couple Offers Significant Opportunities for Market
Penetration
Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to
Cannibalize High-end Brands
The Expensive Bridal Attire Enters the Mass Market
Global Bridal Wear Market and the Disruption Caused by the
Rising Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers
Traditional Bridal Wear Retailers to Retain Significance
Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion
Bridal Jewelry Crosses Western Borders,Gains Wider Acceptance
Jewelry: Essence of the Bride
Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers
Foster Growth of Platinum Jewelry
Brides Succumb to the Charms of Platinum
A Peek into What Makes Platinum So Irresistible
Innovative and Novel Bridal Jewelry Lends Traction to Market
Growth
Return of the Classics: Old Wine in a New Bottle
The Urban Classy Bride Prefers Color
Rising Popularity of Stylish yet Comfortable Bridal Footwear
Spurs Market Demand
Reality Television Shows: A Boon or a Bane for the Wedding Wear
Retail Market?
Bridal Flowers/Bouquets: Botanicals Infuse their Sweet Fragrance
Recent Trends in Bridesmaids? Wear: Getting a Fair Share of the
Spotlight
Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche
Discount Bridal Service: Bridal Salons go Wired
Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride?s Attire
Lace Rein Supreme as a Popular Material for Accessories
Shimmering Crystals and Twinkling Pearls Shine Bright in
Accessories
2018: Noteworthy Trends in Bridal Fashion
Colorful Dresses and 3D Elements
Illusion Necklines and Modest Silhouettes
Backless Dresses and Deep V Neckline
Capes, Corsets, Bows and Bling
Celebrity Inspirations
Affordable Dresses
Off-the-Shoulder Dresses and Sleeves
Embroidered Details and Statement Veils
Detachable Trains and Stacking Rings
Hair Clips & Headpieces
Other 2018 Bridal Wear Trends Reviewed
Luxury Brands and Worldwide Wedding Trends
Traditional Wedding Dress Trends from Countries across the
World Summarized
Popular Bridal Gown Trends in 2017
Popular Bridal Wear Design Trends in the Recent Past
Design Trends in Bridal Wear: An Evolutionary Scan over the
Last 200 Years
Total Companies Profiled: 124
