New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329774/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.1 Billion by the year 2025, Biosensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$136.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biosensors will reach a market size of US$418.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329774/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sensors Industry: An Introductory Prelude
Key Statistical Findings
Recent Market Activity
Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing
Printed Flexible Sensors - A Market Round Up
Outlook
Emerging Applications for Different Segments
Developed Regions Dominate the Market, While Developing Nations
to Turbo Charge Growth in Coming Years
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Printed and Flexible Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)
GSI Technologies LLC (USA)
Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (USA)
Interlink Electronics, Inc. (USA)
ISORG (France)
KWJ Engineering, Inc. (USA)
Peratech Holdco Limited (UK)
PST Sensors (pty) Ltd (South Africa)
Tekscan, Inc. (USA)
Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)
T+Ink, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sensors and Printed Electronics
Potential of Printed and Flexible Electronics
Key Unmet Demands of Silicon Sensors to Drive Business Case for
Printed Sensors
Fall in Production Costs Reduces Prices of Printed Sensors
Further- Helps Boost their Adoption
Printed Biosensors - The Dominant Segment
Factors Driving Growth within Biosensors Market
Wearable Biosensors Trends
Rising Number of Diabetic Patients Across the Globe & Growing
Demand for Blood Glucose Strips to Boost Demand for Printed &
Flexible Biosensors
Molecular Diagnostics Devices to Boost Market for Point-of-care
Biosensors
Automotive Biosensors Industry Trends
Printed Piezoresistive Sensors - Following Biosensors Towards
Maturity
Printed & Flexible Temperature Sensors - A Market Laden with
Tremendous Growth Opportunities
Temperature Sensors Market Driven by Key End-Use Industries
Automotive Temperature Sensors Market
Printed Humidity Sensors & Photodetectors to Gain Massive
Traction in Coming Years
Gas Sensors
Resolution of Technical Challenges Critical for Market Growth
Hybrid CMOS Sensors Rise in Popularity
Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain From Growing Focus of
Electronic Manufacturers on Printed Electronics
A Look into Some of the Key End-Use Markets for Printed &
Flexible Sensors
Strong Commercial Prospects for Printed & Flexible Sensors in
the Healthcare Sector
Strong R&D Activity & Product Development Efforts in Healthcare
Sector to Expand the Use of Printed & Flexible Sensors
Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of
Multimodal Flexible Sensors
Flexible & Printed Sensors in Mobile Health - An Emerging
Opportunity
Spiraling Demand for Wireless Health and Fitness Monitoring
Devices Benefit Market Growth
Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Printed &
Flexible Sensors in the Coming Years
Growing Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry
Widespread Adoption of Touch Screen Displays for Electronic
Devices Drive Demand for Printed Sensors
Printed Sensors Gaining Prominence for Inventory & Smart
Packaging Solutions
Printed Flexible RFID Label with CMOS Temperature and Humidity
Sensors
Expanding End-Use Possibilities Augurs Well for the Printed and
Flexible Sensors Market
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Promote Growth in Printed Sensors
Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors Drive Opportunities
Applications of Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors
Detection of Heavy Metals
Detection of Gas Pollutants
Detection of Organic Compounds
Water Quality Tests
Use of Screen Printed Technology for the Development of Printed
Temperature Sensors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Printed and Flexible Sensors Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Printed and Flexible Sensors Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Biosensors (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Biosensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Biosensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Capacitive (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Capacitive (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Capacitive (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Piezoelectric (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Piezoelectric (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Piezoelectric (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Piezoresistive (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Piezoresistive (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Piezoresistive (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Printed and Flexible Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Printed and Flexible Sensors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Printed and Flexible
Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 59: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Printed and Flexible
Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Printed and Flexible Sensors
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Printed and Flexible Sensors
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 92: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Printed and Flexible Sensors
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Printed and Flexible Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Printed and Flexible Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Printed and Flexible Sensors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Printed and Flexible Sensors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Printed and Flexible Sensors
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Printed and Flexible Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Printed and Flexible Sensors Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329774/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: