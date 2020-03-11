New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283202/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.5 Billion by the year 2025, Accounting & Finance will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$879.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$748.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Accounting & Finance will reach a market size of US$739.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture plc

ADP LLC.

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Computer Sciences Corporation

eBuilder Sweden AB

Fujitsu Limited

Genpact Limited

The getsix® Group

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

NGA Human Resources

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited







