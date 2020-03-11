New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283191/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.9 Billion by the year 2025, Broadband PLC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$597 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$739.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Broadband PLC will reach a market size of US$881.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
PLC Systems: Enabling Secure & Reliable Data Communication over
Electric Power Lines
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
The Ubiquity of Power Lines and Myriad Benefits of Power Line
Communication (PLC) Technology Drive Widespread Adoption
Advantages and Benefits of PLC Summarized
PLC Enables Every Electrical Outlet in a Building to be a
Medium of Communication
Robust Demand from Electric Utilities Worldwide: The
Fundamental Growth Driver
Growing Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to
Benefit Penetration
IEC 62488-2:2017 for PLC Systems for Power Utility Applications
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate, while Emerging Economies
Spearhead Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Select Innovative PLC Systems & Solutions
OPoLiCom: Optimized Powerline Communication System
Cool Phoenix 3: Flexible Powerline Modem Solution
Connect it! : Powerline Communication Solution Kit
Hybrii-LB GV7013LB: SoC Equipped with Wideband (WB) PLC
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
Amperion, Inc. (USA)
Atmel Corp. (USA)
Billion Electric Co. Ltd (Taiwan)
Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (USA)
D-link System, Inc. (Taiwan)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
Echelon Corporation (USA)
Elster Group SE (Germany)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
I2SE GmbH (Germany)
Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
NXP Semiconductor NV (Netherlands)
Power Plus Communications AG (Germany)
Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. (USA)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd. (Australia)
Semtech Corporation (USA)
STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)
ST&T Electric Corporation (Taiwan)
Texas Instruments Inc. (USA)
TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Yamar Electronics Ltd. (Israel)
Yitran Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Smart Grid Investments Focused on Cleaner and Smarter
Future of Energy Delivery Drives Strong Demand for PLC Systems
Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power
T&D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing
Platform
PLC Smart Grid Access System
Communication Services and Grid Management
Internet Access
Prevention of Electricity Theft
Electric Vehicle Management and Distribution Automation
PLC Systems to Deliver Tangible Benefits of Smart Grid and
Smart Metering
PLC: The Preferred Communication Technology for Integration of
Electric Vehicles with the Smart Grid
Need for Delivering More Proactive and Predictive Services
Drives Demand for PLC based Advanced Metering Infrastructure
PLC Technology Competes with RF and WMT in the Booming Smart
Electricity Meters Market
Non-Technical Energy Loss during Distribution Drives Demand for
PLC-Based AMR
PLC Support to Functional Areas beyond AMI
Steady Proliferation of PLC Technology in Connected Outdoor
Lighting Benefit Market Expansion
Advantages of PLC Technology in Street Lamp Nodes Connected
through Electric Network
Connectivity and Control
Integrated SoCs
Open Standards
Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the
Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management
PLC Technology Enable Effective Control and Monitoring of
Connected Homes
PLC Solutions Enable Hassle-Free and Cost Effective Home Area
Networking
The Urgent Need to Bridge the Digital Divide between Urban and
Rural Areas Boosts Demand for Broadband over Power Line (BPL)
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of BPL
Systems
PLCC Technology: Vital for Ensuring Reliability of Power
Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks
Power Line Carriers and Power Line Communications
Increasing Focus on Applications of PLC over DC Lines Bodes
Well for the Market
Power Line Communications: An Emerging Tool for Delivering
Tele-Healthcare
PLC Based Power Systems Aid in Reducing Downtime in Datacenters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Broadband PLC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Broadband PLC (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Narrowband PLC (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Narrowband PLC (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Oil & Gas (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 14: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Telecommunication (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Telecommunication (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Power Distribution (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Power Distribution (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 22: United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Power Line Communication (PLC)
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Line Communication (PLC) Systems in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Power Line Communication (PLC)
Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 38: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 40: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 42: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 46: French Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: German Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Power Line Communication (PLC)
Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Power Line Communication
(PLC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 69: Rest of World Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Rest of World Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
