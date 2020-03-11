IBA commits to a sustainable stakeholder approach and introduces loyalty vote



Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), 11 March 2020: IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders on 10 March 2020.

IBA is firmly committed to operating its business in a responsibly sustainable manner and has now committed this approach as a cornerstone of its articles of association. The Company has a long tradition of valuing all of its stakeholders through a consistent sustainability philosophy. This has now been cemented into its mission and decision-making process both at the Board and Management levels. This statutory stakeholder approach is an important step in IBA’s journey towards a model that creates shared and sustainable benefits for all its stakeholders: customers, patients, employees, shareholders, the community at large and the planet. This makes the Company one of the first listed Belgian companies to incorporate a stakeholder approach into its articles of association.

Using the opportunity offered by the new Belgian Companies and Associations Code (BCAC) the shareholder meeting also approved a resolution to introduce the double voting principle (for more information please visit legal information section on IBA’s website : IBA SA AGE- Informations aux actionnaires – droit de vote double 1), rewarding loyal shareholders who meet the legal conditions. Following the meeting, IBA has updated its articles of association in general and aligned them with the new BCAC.

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has the largest number of installed proton therapy systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

