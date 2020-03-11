Coop Pank’s financial results in February 2020:
Commentary by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank: „In the first two months of the year, we have continued to show strong growth, with revenue up 39% year on year, costs up 26% and net profit 43%. We are also pleased with the increase of customer base and, consequently the increase in demand deposits that allows to reduce financing costs in the future.”
More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 67,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The main shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 340 stores.
