PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new white paper from Microshare Inc., the leading data management provider in the commercial real estate industry, lays out a step-by-step process of change management for the deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in large facilities and across corporate property portfolios.

The white paper, available for download on the Microshare™ website, brings together the Philadelphia-based software firm’s unique experience and that of its global partners in shepherding such projects to a successful launch in the facilities management industry. Drawing on its hard-earned store of best practices, Microshare’s process aims to ensure that project goals and sensor capabilities are thoroughly understood by staff, tenants, management and other stakeholders before the first sensor appears on site.

Microshare’s solutions leverage anonymized IoT sensor data and stand-alone LoRaWAN networking to transform the ability of facilities managers, building owners and contractors to assess building performance and sustainability in such areas as environmental monitoring, energy efficiency, water and waste management, asset tracking, space utilization and predictive cleaning.

Like anything new, however, the appearance of tiny sensors around an office without proper messaging can raise eyebrows.

“We bring transformational data to bear for facilities managers, operations staff and those responsible for strategy across large property portfolios from the day the installation begins,” says Michael Moran, Microshare’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “But in an era of diverging opinions on data privacy and security, tenants and/or employees will ask questions about the motivation for such installations. This paper provides the answers.”

Two key points Microshare emphasizes are the anonymization of all data, preventing any individual’s privacy from being compromised, and the fact that Microshare solutions never touch sensitive corporate IT networks and thus create no new cybersecurity risks.

The paper, co-written by Microshare Co-Founder Charles Paumelle, Strategic Operations Director Barney Kinzer and North America Business Development Director Chris Leonard, found that introducing IoT sensors in built environments will proceed more smoothly if outreach and education are properly handled.

Download the full paper on Microshare’s website: https://www.microshare.io/managing-change-best-practice-in-large-facility-iot-data-deployments-landing/

About Microshare: Microshare™ is the leading data management solution for the IoT era. Microshare leverages data across multiple platforms, providing actionable insights with privacy, security, audit and confidentiality so that our clients can save money, rationalize strategic spending decisions and bolster sustainability. Microshare is a proud member of the LoRa Alliance. www.microshare.io

