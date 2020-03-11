New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Technical Textiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180719/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Technical Textiles: The Sunshine Sector
Recent Market Activity
Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market
Expansion
Technical Textiles Moving beyond Traditional Applications
Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector
Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth
Opportunities in Developed Regions Remain Robust
Technical Textiles - A Growing Segment in the Overall Textile
Industry
Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical
Textiles’ Clout
Global Competitor Market Shares
Technical Textiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Geotextiles Continues to Grow
Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage - Key
Applications
Growing Emphasis on R&D
Resolving Challenges - Critical for Future Success
Medical Textiles - A Growing Market Niche
Innovations in Medical Textiles
Membrane for Delivering Caffeine Dose to Premature Babies
Compression Ion Stockings with Pure Silver Yarn
Sensor Textiles for Precise Measurements
Textile to Absorb Emulsions
Promise of Braided Microstructures as Implants
Increasing Automotive Production - A Major Growth Driver for
Mobile Textiles
Technical Textile Developments in Mobility
Ultralight Textiles
Textiles for Reducing Weight of Aircrafts
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits
Construction Textiles
Construction Industry - Brief Statistical Perspective
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Prospects
Shift Towards Spunbonds
Growing Investments on Spunbond CAPEX
Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities
Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use
Case
Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales
Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites
Nanotechnology to Enable High-Performance Textiles
Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-
derived Feedstock
Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth
Futurelight - The Ground Breaking Breathable & Waterproof Material
Myant SKIIN Blood Pressure Shirt - World?s First Cuffless
Wearable Smart Shirt
Google’s Jacquard Project Focuses on Color Changing Textiles
Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency
of Textiles
DNA Markers for Textiles - Applied DNA Sciences Develops
SigNature® T DNA Marker
Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric
Mazda and Mitsubishi Develop Advanced Biofabrics for Car Parts
Cut Resistant Gloves from DuPont
myComfort Hospital Garments from Vestagen Reduce Risk of
Infections & Diseases
Kimberly-Clark’s AERO BLUE Performance Surgical Gowns
PPSS Group Develops Innovative Cut & Slash Resistant Fabrics
Teijin’s New Meta-Aramid Fiber Can Tolerate Extreme Heat
AnanasAnam Develops Piñatex? Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple
Leaves
Smart Tags Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish
Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-
Economic & Demographic Trends
Stable Economy
Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
