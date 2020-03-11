New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Technical Textiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180719/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$86.4 Billion by the year 2025, Woven will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Woven will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Technical Textiles: The Sunshine Sector

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market

Expansion

Technical Textiles Moving beyond Traditional Applications

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth

Opportunities in Developed Regions Remain Robust

Technical Textiles - A Growing Segment in the Overall Textile

Industry

Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical

Textiles’ Clout

Global Competitor Market Shares

Technical Textiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Demand for Geotextiles Continues to Grow

Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage - Key

Applications

Growing Emphasis on R&D

Resolving Challenges - Critical for Future Success

Medical Textiles - A Growing Market Niche

Innovations in Medical Textiles

Membrane for Delivering Caffeine Dose to Premature Babies

Compression Ion Stockings with Pure Silver Yarn

Sensor Textiles for Precise Measurements

Textile to Absorb Emulsions

Promise of Braided Microstructures as Implants

Increasing Automotive Production - A Major Growth Driver for

Mobile Textiles

Technical Textile Developments in Mobility

Ultralight Textiles

Textiles for Reducing Weight of Aircrafts

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits

Construction Textiles

Construction Industry - Brief Statistical Perspective

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Prospects

Shift Towards Spunbonds

Growing Investments on Spunbond CAPEX

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use

Case

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology to Enable High-Performance Textiles

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-

derived Feedstock

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Futurelight - The Ground Breaking Breathable & Waterproof Material

Myant SKIIN Blood Pressure Shirt - World?s First Cuffless

Wearable Smart Shirt

Google’s Jacquard Project Focuses on Color Changing Textiles

Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency

of Textiles

DNA Markers for Textiles - Applied DNA Sciences Develops

SigNature® T DNA Marker

Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric

Mazda and Mitsubishi Develop Advanced Biofabrics for Car Parts

Cut Resistant Gloves from DuPont

myComfort Hospital Garments from Vestagen Reduce Risk of

Infections & Diseases

Kimberly-Clark’s AERO BLUE Performance Surgical Gowns

PPSS Group Develops Innovative Cut & Slash Resistant Fabrics

Teijin’s New Meta-Aramid Fiber Can Tolerate Extreme Heat

AnanasAnam Develops Piñatex? Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple

Leaves

Smart Tags Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-

Economic & Demographic Trends

Stable Economy

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl





