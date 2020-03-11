SEATTLE, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayScale, Inc., the leader in modern compensation data and software, today released the results of its annual survey, the 2020 Compensation Best Practices Report, which examines the trends and attitudes of employers pertaining to topics such as compensation, retention and employee engagement. The latest report shows retention is a top concern for employers, yet the majority of companies -- 67 percent -- awarded pay raises to employees that were just 3 percent or less. While the overall landscape for pay raises is bleak, this year's report shows employers are utilizing compensation increases to attract highly skilled employees for the most competitive positions and industries in the talent economy.
“This year's compensation research shows the common belief about stagnant wage growth is much more nuanced when we look at the compensation across specific jobs,” said Wendy Brown, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing at PayScale. “Companies are rewarding employees in jobs that are hard to fill with increased pay. However, employers who are concerned about retention across their organizations should look at raising pay in a meaningful way more broadly to ensure their entire workforce feels valued and employees are more likely to remain in their positions.”
The 2020 Compensation Best Practices Report analyzed responses from nearly 5,000 employers representing every industry across the U.S. Here are some other highlights from the compensation report:
For more information about PayScale’s 2020 Compensation Best Practices Report and to see the full report, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/cbpr
About PayScale:
PayScale offers modern compensation software and the most precise, real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 8,000 clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 23 million employees. These companies include Patagonia, The New York Times, Sunsweet, T-Mobile, United Health Group, Wendy's and Perry Ellis. For more information, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/ or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale.
Press Contact:
Phyllis McNeice
Email: phyllis@fireflycmns.com
Tel: 206.954.1481
PayScale
Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES
PayScale_logo_full_color_web.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: