Wolters Kluwer Publishes its 2019 Annual Report

Agenda and Convocation Notice AGM Available Online

March 11, 2020 – Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, today released its 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Data Report. The Financial Statements for 2019, as included in the 2019 Annual Report, will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 23, 2020.

The agenda with explanatory notes and the convocation notice for the AGM are now available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm . The agenda for the AGM includes the proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2019 financial year of €1.18 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €0.79 per ordinary share. Furthermore, the proposals to appoint Mr. Jack de Kreij and Mrs. Sophie Vandebroek and to re-appoint Ms. Jeanette Horan as members of the Supervisory Board are on the agenda. The proposals to adopt the amended remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board and the remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board are also on the agenda.

The information for the AGM includes an update of issued share capital on which votes can be cast at the meeting. The AGM will be held at Hotel Casa Amsterdam, on April 23, 2020.

The 2019 Annual Report, with integrated selected sustainability information, and the 2019 Sustainability Data Report, are available in PDF on www.wolterskluwer.com .

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Financial Calendar April 23, 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 27, 2020 Ex-dividend date: 2019 final dividend April 28, 2020 Record date: 2019 final dividend May 6, 2020 First-Quarter 2020 Trading Update May 20, 2020 Payment date: 2019 final dividend ordinary shares May 27, 2020 Payment date: 2019 final dividend ADRs August 5, 2020 Half-Year 2020 Results September 1, 2020 Ex-dividend date: 2020 interim dividend September 2, 2020 Record date: 2020 interim dividend September 24, 2020 Payment date: 2020 interim dividend October 1, 2020 Payment date: 2020 interim dividend ADRs October 30, 2020 Nine-Month 2020 Trading Update





Media Investors/Analysts Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens Corporate Communications Investor Relations t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407 annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment